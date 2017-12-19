StyleCaster
15 Warm Ideas for Winter Gym Gear

by
Photo: Athleta

It’s hard enough to work out in the best of weather on your most motivated day, but doing it in the cold, dark winter takes a whole other level of ambition. How do you get on your running shoes? By throwing a little money at the problem in the form of a warm winter workout outfit.

No more mesh pants or running shorts, it’s time to bring out the big guns — by which we mean thermal running pants and long sleeved shirts. Whether you’re going to be running around the block or walking to an early morning yoga class, these are the items that will keep you comfortable enough to make it there. Top it off with a warm hat, gloves and for the wet days, a rain jacket, and you’ve got an outfit that will help you ward off the winter blues.

In the slideshow below, shop 15 pieces that will take your winter gym outfits to the next level.

Women's Colorblock Tech Fleece Crew Pullover, $25 at Target

Photo: H&M

Women's Tech Fleece Jogger Pants, $25 at Target

Photo: Adidas

Women's Plus-Size Tech Fleece Color Block Jacket, $37 at Target

Photo: Aritzia

Empress's New Jacket, $99 at Title9

Photo: Adidas

Run Trail Soft Shell Stone Print Jacket, $175 at Athleta

Photo: Alo

Metro Reflective Beanie, $27 at Athleta

Photo: Spiritual Gangster

Frost High Traverse Tight, $98 at Athleta

Photo: Alala

Run With Me Gloves, $28 at LuLuLemon

Photo: Chromat

Rest Less Hoodie, $98 at LuLuLemon

Photo: Reebok

Down For a Run II, $148 at LuLuLemon

Photo: Scandi

3-Stripes Leggings, $18 at Adidas

Photo: Athleta

Run It Out Ear Warmer, $28 at LuLuLemon

Photo: Lululemon

Cover Crisscross Sweatshirt, $69 at Nordstrom

Photo: Michi

Grateful Pom, $28 at Spiritual Gangster

Photo: Ivy Park

Glacier Pullover, $60 at Nordstrom

