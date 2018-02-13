StyleCaster
11 Tasty Seasonal Desserts That Feature Winter Fruits

11 Tasty Seasonal Desserts That Feature Winter Fruits

Photo: Getty Images

When winter is here, I often find myself gravitating toward beige comfort foods (hi, potatoes!) and decadent sweets rich with butter and cream. But just because there’s snow outside doesn’t mean there isn’t ample in-season fruit waiting to be sampled at the grocery store.

Winter is citrus season. Oranges, lemons, limes, blood oranges and grapefruit are all in season and can inject a bright note of flavor into your usual winter menu. Juicy pomegranates and vibrant kiwi are also in their prime, a refreshing change from all the heavier food we tend to eat when the weather is cold outside.

You don’t have to give up your dessert to enjoy these fruits, either. They’re at their best when paired with something rich, adding a tart, sweet, fresh flavor that can liven up even the heaviest ingredients.

The next time you’re at the store, load your cart with some in-season fruits so you can make one of these delicious desserts. Your sweet tooth will definitely thank you.

STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Kiwi-Honey Galette
Kiwi-Honey Galette

A rustic galette is the perfect last-minute dessert. This one is topped with sliced kiwis and a drizzle of honey.

Photo: My Digital Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Citrus-Pomegranate Mascarpone Cups
Citrus-Pomegranate Mascarpone Cups

Colorful desserts like this creamy concoction are just what you need on dreary winter nights.

Photo: The Gourmet RD
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Kiwi-Pomegranate Pavlova
Kiwi-Pomegranate Pavlova

Fluffy meringue is baked until crisp, then filled with whipped cream and topped with fruit to make this dessert.

Photo: Baking Queen 74
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Grain-Free Orange-Date Loaf Cake
Grain-Free Orange-Date Loaf Cake

Made with orange juice and zest, this date-sweetened loaf cake works for dessert and breakfast.

Photo: Feast of Green
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Fruity S'mores Marshmallow Blinis
Fruity S'mores Marshmallow Blinis

Kiwifruit, marshmallow fluff, strawberries, chocolate and graham crackers make this a fun dessert.

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Blood Orange & Aperol Sorbet
Blood Orange & Aperol Sorbet

Bittersweet Aperol gives this rosy blood orange sorbet a kick. 

Photo: Lark & Linen
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Kiwi-Lemon Posset
Kiwi-Lemon Posset
Photo: Amuse Your Bouche
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Ricotta Cake With Pomegranate & Citrus
Ricotta Cake With Pomegranate & Citrus

Ricotta makes this cake moist and slightly dense, so it can stand up to a topping of winter fruit and chocolate.

Photo: With the Grains
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Salted Chocolate Pomegranate Bark
Salted Chocolate Pomegranate Bark

Crunchy pomegranate arils dot this salted dark-chocolate bark, bringing a sweet tartness to your dessert.

Photo: Rhubarb and Cod
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Vegan Vanilla Pomegranate Cheesecakes
Vegan Vanilla Pomegranate Cheesecakes

Decadent vegan cheesecakes are topped with a pomegranate glaze in this recipe.

Photo: Le Petit Eats
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Fruits Desserts | Kiwi-Honey Yogurt Bars
Kiwi-Honey Yogurt Bars

Equal parts sweet and tangy, these bars are topped with creamy Greek yogurt, kiwi slices and honey.

Photo: Ruby Josephine

