31 Sexy Winter Date Outfit Ideas, Cold be Damned

Getting ready for a first date is nerve-wracking—no doubt about it. But it’s 2017, and first impressions are more about our brains and beliefs than what we look like, right? Well, in a perfect world, yes. But what we choose to wear on a first date actually matters a whole lot more than we’d like to admit to ourselves.

Experts have long expressed that perceived attractiveness has much to do with looking presentable, although that doesn’t necessarily mean taking those new 5-inch stilettos out for a road test, or wearing that dress that’s a little too tight, especially if it’s a first date. Why? Dates are anxiety-filled enough and being uncomfortable in your clothes only makes it worse. Plus, won’t it suck to not be able to walk a few blocks on a nice night because your heels are too high? Instead, wear things you know look good on you but won’t hinder you from being cool, calm, and collected.

Here, 31 date-night outfits that are casual, cool, and 100 percent comfortable.

Originally posted October 2015. Updated October 2017.