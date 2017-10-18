StyleCaster
31 Sexy Winter Date Outfit Ideas, Cold be Damned

31 Sexy Winter Date Outfit Ideas, Cold be Damned

Kristen Bousquet
by
31 Sexy Winter Date Outfit Ideas, Cold be Damned
Getting ready for a first date is nerve-wracking—no doubt about it. But it’s 2017, and first impressions are more about our brains and beliefs than what we look like, right? Well, in a perfect world, yes. But what we choose to wear on a first date actually matters a whole lot more than we’d like to admit to ourselves.

Experts have long expressed that perceived attractiveness has much to do with looking presentable, although that doesn’t necessarily mean taking those new 5-inch stilettos out for a road test, or wearing that dress that’s a little too tight, especially if it’s a first date. Why? Dates are anxiety-filled enough and being uncomfortable in your clothes only makes it worse. Plus, won’t it suck to not be able to walk a few blocks on a nice night because your heels are too high? Instead, wear things you know look good on you but won’t hinder you from being cool, calm, and collected.

Here, 31 date-night outfits that are casual, cool, and 100 percent comfortable.

Originally posted October 2015. Updated October 2017.

 

1 of 31
31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Where Did U Get That

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: We Wore What

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Alex's Closet

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: No Ordinary She

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Style Is My Thing

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Fashion Ardenter

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Tsangtastic

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Cara Loren

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Hapatime

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: The Tiny Closet

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Dulceida

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Samantha Maria

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Always Judging

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Simple et Chic

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Pale Division

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Kela's Kloset

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Livia Auer

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Louise Xin

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Mademoiselle Kate

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Tie Bow Tie

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: With Love from Kat

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: City Fashion Food

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Skirts of Urban

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Styllove

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Samieze

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Christa Kononen

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Mxagnes

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: The Mysterious Girl

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: A Keene Sense of Style

31 Outfits Perfect for a Winter Date Night

Photo: Kolorowa Dusza

