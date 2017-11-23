15 of the Best Books of 2017 to Curl up with This Winter

We all know the holidays can be draining, and sometimes you just need to chill at home with a good book. It might sound a little lazy and antisocial, but it can actually one of the best ways replenish your energy, especially if you’re an introvert. And when you do rejoin the holiday party circuit, you’ll have some interesting new conversation starters.

In honor of the trendy hygge movement (the Danish word for cozy), we’ve collected some of 2017’s most enticing reads. Some are more literary than others, but hey, there’s nothing wrong with some mindless, page-turning entertainment from time to time, right?

So grab the blankets, light the candles, make yourself some hot chocolate or mulled wine, and curl up with one of these absorbing books during down time this holiday season.