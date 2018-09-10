16 Looks That Made Winnie Harlow Our Style Obsession

Winnie Harlow has been bubbling up for a few years now, but it’s safe to say that as of 2018, she has officially arrived. The 23-year-old model made a name for herself with high-profile editorials in pretty much every major glossy, an unforgettable cameo in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album and, most recently, by becoming Tommy Hilfiger’s newest brand ambassador along with Hailey Baldwin.

But she’s not just a “face.” Harlow is also a vocal advocate of diversity in the fashion and beauty industries, speaking out about both the successes and challenges she faces as a model of color, and as a person with Vitiligo. As Harlow recently wrote on Glamour, “I represent a different standard of what people traditionally consider beauty.”

She has also emerged as one of our absolute favorite celeb style obsessions. Winnie has a chameleon ability to serve everything from a fully glam red-carpet princess to an effortlessly cool ’90s throwback, and pulls them all off with equal panache. She is, simply put, a delight to see. And if she’s not high on your list of style inspirations yet, the 16 looks ahead will surely change your mind.

Pinterest boards ready? Here are Winnie Harlow’s most iconic outfits so far.