Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous of Girls with ‘Curvier’ Bodies

No matter what your size is, body insecurities affect everyone. Willow Smith reminded us of that on a recent episode of her mom Jada Pinkett Smith‘s web show, “Red Table Talk,” where Willow opened up about her insecurities with her thin frame and the jealousy she felt toward women with “curvier” bodies.

The 17-year-old singer explained that her body insecurities became more serious when she started dating and found herself rejected because of her size. After seeing her crushes date her curvier peers, Willow started questioning if her body was undesirable to men and society.

“I, in my own life struggled with, curvier women and curvier girls have always gotten more attention from the boys that I’ve liked and have ended up dating the boys that I’ve liked,” Willow said. “That constantly happening and me you know being their friend but not really seeing them look at me in a certain way…then you start to wonder, ‘Dang am I just not desirable? Is my body just not what society likes?’ So it does just get really hard for a lot of girls.”

Willow began embracing her body after hearing her friends tell her that they were envious of her figure, which is when she learned that there were two sides of the coin. “I hear my friends that are curvy, they are telling me, ‘It’s so great that you can wear some shorts and a tank top and not feel overexposed or feel like people are looking at you differently.’ Everyone wants what they don’t have,” Willow said.

After a fan asked why women are “so mean” about each other’s appearances, Willow explained that it’s about “envy” and that people often “wish they had what the other person has.” “Honestly whenever another girl tells you something about your body or your looks, she’s really just talking to herself,” Willow said.

Props to Willow for keeping it real and encouraging us to embrace each other (and ourselves) instead of tearing each other down.