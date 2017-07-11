StyleCaster
17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer

17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer

17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer
Photo: Getty Images

As ’70s vibes continue their takeover of 2017,  wide-leg pants have never been more on-trend. The good news: Nothing makes your legs look longer and leaner than a chic pair of hip-skimming, wide-leg pants teamed with a pair of heels. It’s a fact—and it’s a solid reason why the breezy, boho style has stayed strong for decades.

woman wearing wide-leg pants in the summer

Photo: Getty Images

If heels aren’t your thing, take a cue from the street style crew, who have been pairing theirs with sneakers or mules for a more minimalist and modern finish. Here, we rounded up the sleekest wide-leg styles in stores now: From cool cropped pieces, to wildly printed throwbacks to the ’70s, shop ’em all, ahead.

Best Wide Leg Pants-Ashley Rowe Pant with Seams

Ashley Rowe Pant with Seams, $195; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Best Wide Leg Pants-Ajaie Alaie Dori Pants

Ajaie Alaie Dori Pants, $198; at Ajaie Alaie

 

 

Photo: Ajaie Alaie
Best Wide Leg Pants-Dagg & Stacey Orson Pant

Dagg & Stacey Orson Pant, $123; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Garmentory
Best Wide Leg Pants-H&M Wide-Cut Pants

H&M Wide-Cut Pants, $24.99; at H&M

 

Best Wide Leg Pants-Edit The Brand Wrap Front Trouser

Edit the Brand Wrap Front Trouser, $325; at Edit the Brand

 

Photo: Edit the Brand
Best Wide Leg Pants-Everlane The Silk Wide Leg Pant

Everlane The Silk Wide Leg Pant, $125; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane
Best Wide Leg Pants-ADAY Cooler Days Culottes

ADAY Cooler Days Culottes, $105; at ADAY

 

Photo: ADAY
Best Wide Leg Pants-Jonanthan Simkhai Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Jonanthan Simkhai Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $695; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Best Wide Leg Pants-

Loup Red Jeni Pants, $163; at Loup

 

Photo: Loup
Best Wide Leg Pants-Stelen Antonio Striped Pant in Khaki

Stelen Antonio Striped Pant in Khaki, $88; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Best Wide Leg Pants-Nanushka Erm Pants

Nanushka Erm Pants, $226.51; at Nanushka

 

Best Wide Leg Pants-Rachel Comey Dirty White Legion Pant

Rachel Comey Dirty White Legion Pant, $345; at Totokaelo

 

Photo: Totokaelo
Best Wide Leg Pants-T By Alexander Wang Silk Crepe Wide Leg Trouser

T By Alexander Wang Silk Crepe Wide Leg Trouser, $237; at The Dreslyn

 

Photo: The Dreslyn
Best Wide Leg Pants-Wilfred Nanterre Pant

Wilfred Nanterre Pant, $115; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
Best Wide Leg Pants-Cienne The Mick Pant

Cienne The Mick Pant, $256; at Cienne

 

Photo: Cienne

