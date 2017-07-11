17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer

As ’70s vibes continue their takeover of 2017, wide-leg pants have never been more on-trend. The good news: Nothing makes your legs look longer and leaner than a chic pair of hip-skimming, wide-leg pants teamed with a pair of heels. It’s a fact—and it’s a solid reason why the breezy, boho style has stayed strong for decades.
Photo: Getty Images
If heels aren’t your thing, take a cue from the street style crew, who have been pairing theirs with sneakers or mules for a more minimalist and modern finish. Here, we rounded up the sleekest wide-leg styles in stores now: From cool cropped pieces, to wildly printed throwbacks to the ’70s, shop ’em all, ahead.
H&M Wide-Cut Pants, $24.99; at H&M
Everlane The Silk Wide Leg Pant, $125; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
ADAY Cooler Days Culottes, $105; at ADAY
Photo:
ADAY
Jonanthan Simkhai Striped Silk-Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $695; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Loup Red Jeni Pants, $163; at Loup
Photo:
Loup
Stelen Antonio Striped Pant in Khaki, $88; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Nanushka Erm Pants, $226.51; at Nanushka
Rachel Comey Dirty White Legion Pant, $345; at Totokaelo
Photo:
Totokaelo
T By Alexander Wang Silk Crepe Wide Leg Trouser, $237; at The Dreslyn
Photo:
The Dreslyn
Wilfred Nanterre Pant, $115; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
Cienne The Mick Pant, $256; at Cienne
Photo:
Cienne