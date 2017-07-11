17 Wide-Leg Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Longer

As ’70s vibes continue their takeover of 2017, wide-leg pants have never been more on-trend. The good news: Nothing makes your legs look longer and leaner than a chic pair of hip-skimming, wide-leg pants teamed with a pair of heels. It’s a fact—and it’s a solid reason why the breezy, boho style has stayed strong for decades.

If heels aren’t your thing, take a cue from the street style crew, who have been pairing theirs with sneakers or mules for a more minimalist and modern finish. Here, we rounded up the sleekest wide-leg styles in stores now: From cool cropped pieces, to wildly printed throwbacks to the ’70s, shop ’em all, ahead.