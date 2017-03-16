Selena Gomez Reveals the Real Reason She Went to Rehab In Vogue’s April Issue

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

This makeup line is specially formulated for medium skin tones. [Refinery29]

Clare Waight Keller will take over the top spot at Givenchy as artistic director. [Elle]

Is Toronto the next global fashion headquarters? [Fashionista]

See the lookbook images from Victoria’s Beckham’s Target collaboration, where everything is under $70. [Marie Claire]

Fashion is really, really bad for the environment—but just how bad, exactly? [Racked]

Tarte just secretly released five more unicorn-inspired products. [Allure]

Speaking of new releases, Starbucks just put out more bottled coffee drinks. [Teen Vogue]