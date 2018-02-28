Here’s the Real Reason Charlize Theron Stopped Smoking Weed

No matter how hard they try to keep up their squeaky-clean personas, it’s common knowledge by now that weed is a recreational favorite of many celebrities. (And people, for that matter.) But not everyone is the same. While some stars can smoke marijuana their entire lives, others react differently as they get old and have to wean themselves from the drug. Case in point: Charlize Theron.

In a recent interview with “E! News,” the 42-year-old actress opened up about her experience with weed and her days as “wake-and-baker.” Theron, who didn’t start experimenting with weed until she was “much older,” revealed that she preferred the drug over other substances, such as alcohol.

Though Theron spent most of her life loving and smoking pot, she noticed a shift in her reaction to the drug when she hit 30. The actress revealed that she started becoming less fun and more lifeless, which led her to quit.

“I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else,” she said. “My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger, and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early 30s I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good.”

However, don’t rule out Theron’s weed days just yet. The actress revealed that she’s willing to reintroduce marijuana into her life, now that there are more strains and she can find one that works better with the chemistry of her body. She especially wants to retry the drug to help her insomnia and replace her sleeping pills.

“I’m open to retrying it again because now there’s all these different strains and you can be specific with it,” she said. “And I’m actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I’d much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better. So when I have a moment, I’m actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too.”

As of yet, there’s no conclusive research that proves that the effect of marijuana becomes stronger as you age (like Theron pointed out, everyone’s body chemistry is different), but it’s always fun to hear from a celebrity who loves getting high just as much as us regular folk.