15 Iconic Moments from Before Beyonce Was Famous

Jason Pham
by
Photo: Getty Images

Before Beyonce was, well, Beyonce, she was just a girl growing up in Texas with dreams of becoming a pop star. As one of the biggest and most beloved singers alive (spend one hour with the BeyHive and you’ll see why), the 35-year-old undoubtedly achieved that dream—and, along the way, became synonymous with words like “slay,” “diva,” “fierce,” and “boss.”

But before Beyonce slayed all day, we knew her as one third (for a brief time, one fourth) of Destiny’s Child. She was a wise-cracking, side eye-giving diva who was far from a household name. She freely gave interviews (a stark contrast to the dearth of press she does today), and she DGAF who saw her being shady.

We’re throwing it back to 15 iconic moments from before Beyonce was the Queen Bey we know today. (Put away the umbrellas because you’re about to see a lot of shade.)

The time she shut a reporter down for doubting her undying Popeyes love.

The time she had the urge to cough when Kelly Rowland said she was the second lead vocalist of Destiny's Child.

The time Michelle Williams fell and this happened.

The time she lightweight told Farrah Franklin to go home.

The time she let Farrah know who was boss.

The time she revealed she was a whales stan.

The time she spilled the tea on Solange trying to kill her high school boyfriend.

The time she slammed Kelly for how she pronounced "Caribbean."

The time she wore two earrings on one ear.

The time she did that.

The time even Celine Dion was shook by her voice.

The time she gave Farrah major side-eye for saying they were friends.

The time she straight-up called Farrah a "bad seed."

The time Michelle knew what to do to cheer Beyonce up.

The time she bonded with Aaliyah over D'Angelo's fine ass.

