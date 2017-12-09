A Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Current Boyfriends

For the past decade, the Kardashian-Jenners have bared ever breakup, makeup, feud, and pregnancy (well—not every pregnancy) on television and in the tabloids. At this point, we feel like we know them. They’re one of the few reality television families who have achieved longevity, and continue to pique audience interest everyday (if not every hour.) But with how much Kardashian-Jenner news is churned out everyday, it’s hard to keep up—even if we have a literal show designed to keep up with them.

Something that’s been increasingly hard to keep track of is who the heck these ladies are dating. For the first time in a while, all six of the Kardashian-Jenner women (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris) are all in committed relationships. Some are rumored, while others are full-fledged and confirmed. And though we know that Kim’s bae is Kanye West, other Kardashian-Jenner S.O.s are harder to name. Ahead, we present our crash course on each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ current boyfriends. Keep up and click through.