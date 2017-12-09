A Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Current Boyfriends

For the past decade, the Kardashian-Jenners have bared ever breakup, makeup, feud, and pregnancy (well—not every pregnancy) on television and in the tabloids. At this point, we feel like we know them. They’re one of the few reality television families who have achieved longevity, and continue to pique audience interest everyday (if not every hour.) But with how much Kardashian-Jenner news is churned out everyday, it’s hard to keep up—even if we have a literal show designed to keep up with them.
Something that’s been increasingly hard to keep track of is who the heck these ladies are dating. For the first time in a while, all six of the Kardashian-Jenner women (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris) are all in committed relationships. Some are rumored, while others are full-fledged and confirmed. And though we know that Kim’s bae is Kanye West, other Kardashian-Jenner S.O.s are harder to name. Ahead, we present our crash course on each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ current boyfriends. Keep up and click through.
0Thoughts?
1 of 6
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West, husband of Kim Kardashian, is undeniably the most well-known Kardashian-Jenner S.O. He's a rapper. He and his wife are embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift. He's also ex-friends with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. 99 percent of you likely know who he is. OK—moving on.
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin
Though not confirmed, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have been rumored to be dating since September, shortly after the model quietly split from rapper A$AP Rocky. Like a lot of the Kardashian-Jenners' past beaus, Griffin is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers. He has two children (a 4-year-old son named Ford and a 1-year-old daughter named Finley), who he shares with his ex-wife, Brynn Cameron. (Kendall and Griffin began seeing each other just a month after the NBA star reportedly split from his wife.) As for his career, Griffin is renowned as one of the best NBA players on the court right now. Sports Illustrated even named him one of the NBA's Greatest Rookies of All Time in 2011.
According to TMZ, Kendall and Griffin's first date involved dinner at Carbone, an Italian restaurant in New York City, followed by a showing of "It." And though neither Kendall nor Griffin has confirmed their relationship, sources close to to pair claim that they're a "full-on couple," so expect Kendall at a lot of NBA games for years to come. (Hopefully.)
“They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” the source told Us Weekly. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, an Algerian boxer-turned-model, have an interesting love story. On a recent episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kourtney revealed that she met Bendjima at a bar in Paris in October 2015, the night before her sister Kim's infamous robbery. Shortly after, amid Kourtney's split from her ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, Bendjima and Kourtney began seeing each other romantically.
Bendjima, who is 24 (14 years younger than Kourtney), was born in Algeria and splits his time between his two homes New York and Paris, according to The Sun. Initially, as confirmed on "KUWTK," Kourtney's fling with Bendjima was meant to ignite jealousy in Disick, though, as the two grew closer, their romance blossomed into something more serious. Kourtney isn't Bendjima's first high-profile relationship either. In 2015, Bendjima was linked to model Jourdan Dunn, who he reportedly dated for a year and a half. It's also reported that the two spit a week before Bendjima met Kourtney.
At 6'2, Bendjima, who is represented by Next Model Management, is also a successful model, with shows for Givenchy, Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren under his belt. After skirting dating rumors for months with flirty Instagram pictures, the two confirmed their relationship when they walked the red carpet together for the first time in at Kourtney's PrettyLittleThing launch in October 2017. "As soon as Younes showed up, the two kept close and stayed next to each other,” a source told People. “They were whispering in each other’s ears, taking photos, and at one point, she adorably draped her leg over his.”
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
You've likely been hearing a lot about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner since new broke about the couple's reported pregnancy in September. But here's the couple's love story: According to Us Weekly, the two have reportedly been friends for a while, but didn't start seeing each other romantically until April 2017, when they hooked up at Coachella. The flirtmance, which occurred amid Kylie's split from her ex Tyga, later blossomed into a more serious relationship, with Kylie tagging along to Scott's concerts all over the country. Scott, born Jacques Webster Jr., is an Epic Records-signed rapper, who has collaborated with Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and T.I., among other big names. He is perhaps best known for his 2015 hit, "Antidote."
In September, it was reported that Kylie and Scott are pregnant with their first child, and that the reality star is due sometime around February. Right now, it looks like the couple is rock solid, so their rumored baby will have two loving parents.
Khloé Kardashian doesn't have the best experience with relationships, with a public divorce in her past. Though the reality star seems to have found love with Tristan Thompson, an NBA star who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple first sparked rumors when they were spotted together at a nightclub in August 2016, according to Us Weekly. The pair went public when the two showed up hand-in-hand at Flo Rida's birthday party a month later. Since then, they've been inseparable, with adorable date and vacation pictures flooded on their Instagram. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Khloé revealed that she was set up on a blind date with Thompson by a friend of her best friend, Malika Haqq. Hesitant at first, Khloé eventually hit it off with Thompson and is now in a "serious relationship."
“I was put on a blind date with Tristan,” she said. “Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika’s, and he’s like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. He came to the dinner, cause I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him, and we just connected."
In September, days after news broke that her sister Kylie was pregnant, reports came out that Khloé was also expecting her first child with Thompson. Though, like Kylie, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hasn't confirmed her pregnancy, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that a baby bump is indeed there.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble, a business man from Atlanta, Georgia, for nearly three years, though little is known about their relationship. Gamble, who is 28 years younger than Kris, met in 2014 at an event with their mutual acquaintance, Justin Bieber. According to E! News, the relationship started friendly and eventually blossomed into something romantic. Now, the two are going three years strong, though they aren't without their woes. In March, it was rumored by Radar Online that Gamble and Kris split, so that the mom of six could focus on her family. Kris later shut down the rumors by going on a date with Gamble in October 2017.
However, don't expect Kris to walk down the aisle again anytime soon. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the momager gushed about her S.O., while confirming that she doesn't see marriage in her future. "You know, I’ve done that twice, and it didn’t work out so well," Kris said. 'So I don’t know. You never know. I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"