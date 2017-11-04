A Definitive Guide to All Six of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Best Friends

If you’re a #real “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fan (or are simply a member of the pop culture blogosphere), you can easily name all six Kardashian-Jenners off the top of your head. (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.) But no matter how much we keep up with the Kardashians, there are still some details about reality television’s royal family that continue to stump us, such as who their “best friends” are.
While the names of the six Kardashian-Jenner leads (and their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner) are pretty much ingrained in our minds, there’s a slew of Kardashian-adjacent celebrities who we have no idea about. Scott Disick might be a tabloid fixture, but what about Jonathan Cheban or Malika Haqq? Their faces might be recognizable, but who they are, where they came from, and how they became best friends with our beloved socks, cosmetics, and denim moguls is still completely beyond us.
To calm your curiosity, we compiled a who’s who of the E! family’s elusive inner circle. Some you might already know, while others might be a total mystery. Check our crash course on all six of the Kardashian-Jenners’ best friends, ahead.
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner
Fun Fact: Gigi's younger sister, Bella, actually befriended Kendall first after meeting her on Twitter at 14-years-old. After their internet meet cute, Bella likely introduced Ken to her older sister and the two blossomed into the model friendship we know today. Other than that, you probably know everything you need to know about Gigi. She's a model. We love her. Moving on.
Malika Haqq and Khloé Kardashian
Malika is often referred to as Khloé's "professional best friend," and is a face you'll definitely recognize on "KUWTK." Malika and her twin sister, Khadija, have been friends with Khloé since they were 15. They met through Malika's high school boyfriend who tried his hardest to keep the two apart, knowing that they would be instant besties, Khloé revealed on her website. Once they linked up, his prediction came true and the two were inseparable.
Malika—who, once upon a time, had a crush on Khloé's younger brother, Rob—went on to work as her BFFs assistant, something that was chronicled on Khloé's "KUWTK" spin-off, "Khloé & Lamar." In 2012, Malika quit her working relationship with Khloé (though, they remain closer than ever as friends) to concentrate on her acting and modeling career. Malika's acting credits include a supporting role in the 2005 film, "Sky High," a cameo in a 2006 episode of "Entourage," and a role as Omarion's love interest in the music video for his 2010 song, "Speedin'."
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Jordyn is our pick for "Most Likely to Step out of the Kardashian-Jenners' Shadow." Jordyn and Kylie met as preteens through a mutual friend who invited Jordyn to Kylie's house for a kickback, they revealed in an interview with BuzzFeed. At the get-together, Jordyn boldly put her number in Kylie's phone and their friendship blossomed. Since then, Jordyn has been a recurring figure in "KUWTK," and most recently, on Kylie's spin-off, "Life of Kylie," where Jordyn is one of the main cast members.
Beyond her stint on reality TV, Jordyn is also a working model. Signed to Wilhelmina Models' curve division, Jordyn recently made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking for brands like Chromat and Addition Elle, which she also recently released a body-positive clothing line with. Jordyn, who has also modeled for Ashley Graham's Addition Elle lingerie collection, isn't an entire stranger to the limelight. Her mom is a talent manager with Mixed Image Media and Jordyn has been close friends with Jaden Smith and his family since she was a kid. (An Instagram throwback shows Jaden's dad, Will, hugging Jordyn as a little girl, as she calls him her "uncle." It's also rumored that Jaden is the "mutual friend" who initially introduced Kylie and Jordyn. Kylie recently Snapchatted herself gifting Jordyn a brand-new 2017 Mercedes Benz for her birthday.
Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian
Cheban is perhaps the most infamous Kardashian-Jenner bestie. According to a video on Kim's website, Cheban met Kim roughly a decade ago at a mutual friend's birthday party at Casa Vega, an upscale Mexican restaurant, in Los Angeles. To the occasion, he brought his friends, Hilary and Hailey Duff. However, upon entering the restaurant, Cheban noticed that Lindsay Lohan was also at the party. If you don't recall, Duff and Lohan reportedly dated Aaron Carterat the same time. To avoid any awkwardness, Cheban asked to be seated somewhere else. He was eventually seated next to Kim and the two hit it off.
On "KUWTK," Cheban, who also claims to have known Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, from his childhood, is typically seen as Kim's confidant and sidekick. (He was reported to be one of Kim's biggest comforts after her 2016 Paris robbery.) However, the two have had their moments. Several times on "KUWTK," Kim and her sisters have accused Cheban of leaking stories about them to the press and calling paparazzi to have their pictures taken together. It seems like the two have worked things out, as they recently won Halloween with an iconic Cher and Sonny costume.
As for his career outside of "KUWTK," Cheban worked for a longtime as a publicist and launched his own firm, CommandPR, in 2001. In 2010, Cheban starred in his own E! reality TV show, "The Spin Crowd," about the inner-workings of his PR company. The show, which was produced by Kim, lasted one season. Cheban, who has also competed on "Celebrity Big Brother," is currently pursuing a career in food blogging under the alter-ego, "Food God." A recent video of Cheban describing his pizza hack of putting salt on his plate has amassed more than 340,000 views.
Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian
Aside from her friendship with Kourtney, Pippen has her own reality TV past. Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen, was a cast member on the short-lived Bravo series, "The Real Housewives of Miami," where she was described as a "snarky Asyrian Lebanese beauty." In June 2017, the Daily Mail published a report claiming that Kourtney was supporting Pippen financially amid her divorce. Pippen immediately slammed the report on Instagram calling it "so false." Kourtney also chimed in by cheekily replying, "Anything for you my boo," along with jet, ring and money emoji's. Pippen and Kourtney are frequently photographed sipping green juices while wearing crop tops.
J.J. Corsini and Rob Kardashian
In an episode of "KUWTK," Kourtney described Corsini as "Rob's best friend," who is "like a brother" to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Corsini—who has appeared on "KUWTK," as well as its spin-offs, "Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami" and "Rob & Chyna"—is Rob's childhood friend, who has frequently been teased to have a crush on Kourtney his whole life. "I think J.J.'s had a crush on me since he was born," Kourtney said in a "KUWTK" episode.
In an episode of "Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami," Khloé found Kourtney and Corsini in bed together after a long night of partying, which prompted Kourtney to defend herself to her boyfriend at the time, Scott Disick. However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the men, as Disick attended Corsini's wedding in August 2015. Given Rob's quiet social media presence, little is known about his friendship to Corsini. Though, judging from this picture Corsini tweeted, it seems like the two go back to their awkward teen days.