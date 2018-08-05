11 White Wine Slushie Recipes You Need to Make Before the Summer Ends

Whether you love wine or not, you owe it to yourself to spend at least one evening this summer sitting outside—on a sun bed, in a deck chair, or at a barstool—slurping down some kind of sweet, frosty wine slushie. In their simplest form, wine slushies are just frozen fruit blended with wine, usually a sweet variety like moscato or riesling. Some are a little more complicated, with fancy liqueurs or multicolored layers.
To be honest, I’m not always a fan of frozen drinks. The daiquiris and margaritas that come out of big-batch frozen machines at dive bars are always too sweet, and you never know if you’re going to get one that’s very weak or very strong.
What’s great about wine slushies, though, is that the sugar comes (mostly or completely) from frozen fruit, which means there’s no cloying sweetness. And, because wine has a much lower ABV (ahem, alcohol by volume) than liquor, you know these slushies are always going to be fairly low-octane. (Which is particularly good if you’re starting early.)
Next chance you get, grab a bottle of cheap white wine and some frozen summer fruit and whip up one of the following super-easy, super-delicious white wine slushies.
Mixed Berry Wine Slushies
Use any berries you like in this slushie, but I think the color of blueberries or blackberries is particularly striking.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Dessert for Two.
Peach Wine Slushies
Photo:
Just a Taste.
Strawberry and Peach Wine Slushies
Can't decide which summer fruit to blend with your wine? Go next-level and make a peach slushie and a strawberry slushie, then pour them into the same glass for a two-tone drink that's equal parts stunning and delicious.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
A Turtle's Life For Me.
Blueberry and Cream Wine Slushie
Photo:
Street Smart Kitchen.
Moscato Slush
If you're not feeling fruity, you can make a slushie with nothing but moscato (a sweet white wine) and ice.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Jordan's Easy Entertaining.
Raspberry Lime White Wine Slushie
This sweet and tangy slushie is perfect for afternoon drinking, indoors or out.
Get the recipe.
Photo:
Happy Mothering.
Strawberry and White Wine Slushie
Frozen strawberries, white wine and a blender are all you need to get this party started.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Simply Darrling.
Red White and Blue Wine Slushies
Fourth of July may have come and gone, but I can't not include these incredible slushies, which literally call for blue wine to make the blue layer.
The ingredients list is a little long, but it's just a matter of blending ingredients together and pouring things in one by one.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Wine and Glue.
Strawberry Watermelon Wine Slushies
The in-watermelon presentation makes this recipe extra exciting, but it isn't absolutely necessary. Even served straight up in glasses, the slushie is refreshing and sweet.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Whitney Bond.
Blackberry Friesling
Move over, frosé—friesling is our new fave slushie portmanteau. The drink, which calls for both riesling and Chambord (a berry liqueur) is pretty, easy and totally delicious.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Salt and Lavender.
Cherry White Wine Slushies
Grab a bag of frozen cherries (easier than using fresh ones, because you don't need to pit them yourself) and a bottle of wine; all you need to do is blend.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Butter Me Up Brooklyn.