The Trendiest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Season

While we’ll never fully retire our favorite blue and black denim, once summer creeps in, we can’t help but want to swap them out for bright, white options. White denim has become a wardrobe staple because it manages to make even the most basic outfits look fresh and summery. Plus, the stark neutral goes perfectly with everything already hanging in your closet.

White denim may be a classic that’s always on-trend, but each year there are certain styles that get extra attention. To figure out which pieces will be trending this summer, we looked to the streets to see which looks our favorite street style stars are favoring.

From wide-leg culottes to micro-mini skirts, ahead find the white denim pieces you should shop this summer.