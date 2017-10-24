20 Modern Yet Classic White Blouses You’ll Wear Over and Over

No wardrobe—no matter how small or large, or expensive or budget-friendly—is complete without at least a few great white shirts. Whether they’re crisp V-neck tees, silk blouses, or trendy fast-fashion looks you’ll only wear for a season, white tops are absolute staples that end up completing many an outfit—whether it’s with boyfriend jeans on a Sunday or under a polished dress on a Monday.

From off-the-shoulder tops to those with unique embellishments, these white blouses can be paired with a blazer for daytime wear and then take you straight to drinks with friends. Think of them as a canvas for a million different outfit combos.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite white blouses that’ll upgrade anything you pair them with and get you out the door fast on days when you just don’t know what the hell to wear.