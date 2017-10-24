StyleCaster
Share

20 Modern Yet Classic White Blouses You’ll Wear Over and Over

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Modern Yet Classic White Blouses You’ll Wear Over and Over

Kristen Bousquet
by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Outfit Ideas | White Blouse Shopping Guide
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

No wardrobe—no matter how small or large, or expensive or budget-friendly—is complete without at least a few great white shirts. Whether they’re crisp V-neck tees, silk blouses, or trendy fast-fashion looks you’ll only wear for a season, white tops are absolute staples that end up completing many an outfit—whether it’s with boyfriend jeans on a Sunday or under a polished dress on a Monday.

MORE: 25 Simple Ways to Style a Bandana or Necktie

From off-the-shoulder tops to those with unique embellishments, these white blouses can be paired with a blazer for daytime wear and then take you straight to drinks with friends. Think of them as a canvas for a million different outfit combos.

MORE: 25 Leather Jackets at Every Price Point

Ahead, shop some of our favorite white blouses that’ll upgrade anything you pair them with and get you out the door fast on days when you just don’t know what the hell to wear.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
White Blouses: Lift My Spirits White Button Up Crop Top

Lift My Spirits White Button Up Crop Top, $39; at Lulus

White Blouses: Lace-Up Wrap Top

Lace-Up Wrap Top, $38; at Forever 21

White Blouses: Cold Shoulder Blouse

Cold Shoulder Blouse, $128; at Lysse

White Blouses: We the Free Blossom Thermal

We the Free Blossom Thermal, $98; at Free People

White Blouses: Poet Blouse

Poet Blouse, $128; at Lysse

White Blouses: Satin Open-Shoulder Top

Satin Open-Shoulder Top, $35; at Forever 21

White Blouses: Ryland White Long Sleeve Top

Ryland White Long Sleeve Top, $46; at Lulus

White Blouses: Still Got It Tee

Still Got It Tee, $68; at Free People

White Blouses: Sweetie Embroidered Ruffle Shirt

Sweetie Embroidered Ruffle Shirt, $22; at A'GACI

White Blouses: Over It Top

Over It Top, $64; at Valfre

White Blouses: Dita Piping Shirt

Dita Piping Shirt, $73; at The Line and the Dot

White Blouses: Ruffle-Trim Babydoll Top

Ruffle-Trim Babydoll Top, $15; at Forever 21

White Blouses: Sylvia Zipper Mouth Shirt

Sylvia Zipper Mouth Shirt, $154; at Lauren Moshi

White Blouses: Tokyo Rose Top

Tokyo Rose Top, $168; at Free People

White Blouses: Bow Front Blouse

Bow Front Blouse, $35; at A'GACI

White Blouses: Kate Happy Hour Shirt

Kate Happy Hour Shirt, $188; at Rails

White Blouses: Acadia Blouse

Acadia Blouse, $98; at Lysse

White Blouses: Wishing on a Star Top

Wishing on a Star Top, $128; at Free People

White Blouses: Laguna White Thermal Long Sleeve Top

Laguna White Thermal Long Sleeve Top, $68; at Lulus

White Blouses: Bell Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top

Bell Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top, $11; at Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Easy, Protein-Rich Dinners That Won't Bore You to Death

20 Easy, Protein-Rich Dinners That Won't Bore You to Death
  • White Blouses: Lift My Spirits White Button Up Crop Top
  • White Blouses: Lace-Up Wrap Top
  • White Blouses: Cold Shoulder Blouse
  • White Blouses: We the Free Blossom Thermal
  • White Blouses: Poet Blouse
  • White Blouses: Satin Open-Shoulder Top
  • White Blouses: Ryland White Long Sleeve Top
  • White Blouses: Still Got It Tee
  • White Blouses: Sweetie Embroidered Ruffle Shirt
  • White Blouses: Over It Top
  • White Blouses: Dita Piping Shirt
  • White Blouses: Ruffle-Trim Babydoll Top
  • White Blouses: Sylvia Zipper Mouth Shirt
  • White Blouses: Tokyo Rose Top
  • White Blouses: Bow Front Blouse
  • White Blouses: Kate Happy Hour Shirt
  • White Blouses: Acadia Blouse
  • White Blouses: Wishing on a Star Top
  • White Blouses: Laguna White Thermal Long Sleeve Top
  • White Blouses: Bell Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share