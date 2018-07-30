13 Simple White Booties You Can Wear with Just About Anything

Until this year, I owned only three pairs of ankle boots—all of them black. I had a heeled leather pair for work, a heeled suede pair for fancier events and a pair of leather, round-toe flats for everyday wear. I’d become unequivocally convinced my footwear needs were met. Why buy statement shoes when I knew I could rely on the same black boots season after season?
The return of white ankle boots forced me to question my logic.
The first time I really saw white ankle boots, I wrote them off as “cute but not for me.” I’d seen them on street style stars, at my go-to retailers and in many of my close friends’ closets, but I just didn’t get the appeal of owning a pair of ankle boots you could only wear here and there.
Then, something happened: The more I saw white ankle boots, the more convinced of their value I became. When I’d initially considered what I could wear with them, I checked a couple items off my list—that silver dress I bought at Topshop last year and the wool mini dress I’d inherited from my grandmother. White ankle boots felt distinctly retro, so they needed to be paired with pieces that felt equally so, right?
Wrong. As I saw them styled again and again, I realized just how versatile they could be. They shouldn’t be exclusively reserved for outfits that already felt vintage; they should be paired with anything in need of a mod upgrade—a black on black outfit, a go-to-tee-and-jeans combo, anything.
Now that I’m fully on board with 2018’s white ankle boot movement, I have a new problem: narrowing the selection down to the pair (or two) I want most. I’m still working on it, but we all have to start somewhere. So I’ve compiled my 13 favorite pairs in the below slideshow. Shop away, friends.
Laurence Dacade Belen Studded Booties
I've never been one for cowboy boots, but these ankle boots are so cute I'm ready to reconsider.
Laurence Dacade Belen studded booties, $820 at Shopbop
Malone Souliers Madison Booties
Sleek enough to pair with any power suit—or cocktail dress.
Malone Souliers Madison booties, $795 at Shopbop
Chinese Laundry Finn Bootie
Best when combined with your favorite tee.
Chinese Laundry Finn bootie, $84 at Nordstrom
Ganni Callie Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Juxtapose these with your flowiest maxi to create the perfect summer-to-fall look.
Ganni Callie Croc-Effect leather ankle boots, $475 at Net-a-Porter
Dolce Vita Mazey Block Heel Ankle Boots
Your new go-to going-out shoe.
Dolce Vita Mazey block heel ankle boots, $126 at Shopbop
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Chelsea Rain Boot
Who said rain boots had to be ugly?
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Chelsea rain boot, $55 at Nordstrom
Steven Johanna Block Heel Ankle Boots
Transport yourself (or at least your wardrobe) to the '60s with these seriously mod booties.
Steven Johanna block heel ankle boots, $105 at Shopbop
Tabitha Simmons Block Heel Bootie
Wear hiking boots—but make it fashion.
Tabitha Simmons block heel bootie, $995 at Nordstrom
Acne Studios Jensen Booties
So pristinely white they're almost hard to look at.
Acne Studios Jensen booties, $560 at Shopbop
Christian Louboutin Adox Boot
Who can resist that iconic red sole?
Christian Louboutin Adox boot, $945 at Nordstrom
Rebecca Minkoff Korlyn Studded Bootie
The kind of clunky flat that will ground any outfit.
Rebecca Minkoff Korlyn studded bootie, $175 at Nordstrom
Diane von Furstenberg Mollo Booties
Equal parts comfy and chic. (Thanks, kitten heels!)
Diane von Furstenberg Mollo booties, $348 at Shopbop
Jeffrey Campbell Chapel Curved Heel Bootie
So simple you could wear them with anything.
Jeffrey Campbell Chapel curved heel bootie, $128 at Nordstrom
