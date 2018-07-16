Exactly Where to Buy Those Crystals You Love So, So Much

Like pretty much everyone else in the current cultural zeitgeist, my roommate and I have gotten really into crystals. We want to line our window sills with them, fill vases with them and adorn our bookshelves with them. Plus, my roommate likes to carry one or two with her wherever she goes.
Whether or not these baubles have magical powers is debatable, but mostly irrelevant (at least, as far as we’re concerned). Crystals are cute as fuck, and that’s kind of the entire point of home decor, right?
But deciding we wanted to garnish our humble home with crystals was one thing, and actually doing so was another—mostly because we couldn’t figure out where to buy crystals. There are myriad brick and mortar stores selling tarot cards, incense, crystals and more, but we weren’t into the idea of filling up a couple sacks with heavy crystals and lugging them around the streets of New York.
What we really wanted was to find a reliable online store we could turn to whenever we wanted to stock up on crystals. That way, the effort we’d have to expend would involve placing an order and waiting a few days for it to arrive on our doorstep. (Way better than navigating the subway with sacks of beautiful rocks in hand.)
Some diligent Google searching revealed there wasn’t just one reliable online store we could shop—there was a straight-up plethora of crystal retailers. This was incredible news, especially because we discovered that while some stores specialize in expensive statement crystals, others are better about offering batches of smaller crystals. By mixing and matching a few different stores, we could curate a crystal selection that met our every need and desire (plus, having a few go-to retailers to turn to made comparing prices a whole lot easier).
Here, 19 online crystal retailers you can visit the next time you find yourself yearning for some seriously beautiful rocks.
Energy Muse
At Energy Muse, you can find everything from energy bracelets to crystal clusters. Their prices for a single stone typically range from $6 to $100—though they do offer a massive, 650-pound amethyst for a nice $22,000.
Angel Aura quartz point, $100 at Energy Muse
Grateful Gem Head (Etsy)
Etsy store owner Grateful Gem Head offers a plethora of beautiful crystals for affordable prices. You can score a selenite wand for $4, a green calcite crystal for $1 and a blue calcite crystal for just 75 cents.
The store doesn't offer much variety in crystal size, so you won't be able to get your hands on many huge, statement stones. But it's a great place to start when you're beginning to dip your toes into the whole crystal thing.
Rose quartz crystal, $1 at Etsy
Free People
It might surprise you, but you can actually purchase crystals from some of your favorite stores—Free People included. These beautiful crystal wands are available in rose quartz and obsidian, and you can get them for just $23 a piece. If you further browse Free People's selection, you'll find everything from yoni eggs to crystal facial rollers.
Skin Gym crystal wand, $23 at Free People
The Hoodwitch
You can score this large kyanite (which weighs more than one pound!) at The Hoodwitch, an online store specializing in all kinds of New Age goods. In addition to a variety of crystals, you can also find sage, tarot cards, incense burners and more.
Large kyanite, $120 at The Hoodwitch
ABC Home
ABC Home, my favorite place to turn for home goods I can't afford, has a surprisingly diverse crystal collection. Not only can you find these stunning citrine points, but you can also shop iridescent raw opal, sparkly Peruvian pyrite, bright turquoise raw rocks and beautiful black kyanite.
Worth noting: ABC Home's crystal prices vary immensely, with some stones costing $12 and others costing $3,000.
Brazilian citrine points, $60 at ABC Home
Inner Vision Crystals
At Inner Vision Crystals, you'll find a diverse array of jewelry, desert glass (looks a lot like sea glass, if you've ever seen that) and crystals.
Pro tip: Shop the store's "wholesale lots" section to find huge lots of crystals for generally affordable prices.
Black tourmaline lot, $50 at Inner Vision Crystals
Ye Olde Rock Shop (Etsy)
Pay a quick visit to Etsy vendor Ye Olde Rock Shop's store, and you'll find pages upon pages full of crystals.
If you're looking to beef up your collection, you can drop between $4 and $10 on huge batches of tiny crystals. And if you'd rather splurge on statement crystals, you can shop Ye Old Rock Shop's larger stones, which should run you between $25 and $100.
Large Rainbow Aura quartz point, $35 at Etsy
Top Plaza (Amazon)
Yup, the everything store offers everything—including crystals.
Though you can find all kinds of crystal products at Amazon vendor Top Plaza's store, we recommend a variety collection (like the one pictured here). It's a great way to stock up on a ton of different crystals without breaking the bank.
Top Plaza mineral rock variety, $16 at Amazon
Banshren (Amazon)
Banshren is another Amazon retailer offering a variety of crystals. Though you can find everything from crystal jewelry to carved crystal figurines in Banshren's store, what you'll really want to shop is the retailers selection of (incredibly affordable) crystal points and wands.
Polished healing crystal wands, $16 at Amazon
New Moon Beginnings (Etsy)
Browsing New Moon Beginnings' Etsy store, you'll find all kinds of crystals, homemade candles and eye-catching jewelry. (New Moon Beginnings currently lists more than 2,000 items in its store, so you'll be sure to come across something you love.)
Raw blue kyanite, $3 at Etsy
Rae Kai
One of the most incredible crystal collections I've found online comes from Rae Kai, a site filled with tons of crystals for sale—and a bunch of information about crystals in general.
My favorite page to shop is Rae Kai's "large crystals" selection. There, you can find huge amethyst clusters, agate geodes, quartz points and more, much of which you can buy for less than $100.
Fluorite crystal, $35 at Rae Kai
Hot Beads Fancy (Etsy)
If you've ever wanted to wear a jagged, crystal-covered statement necklace, Hot Beads Fancy is the store for you. The Etsy retailer currently offers a wide array of crystal jewelry—in addition to more standard products, like the crystal points pictured here.
Natural crystal quartz tower, $3 at Etsy
Nature's Treasures
Nature's Treasures is the perfect online retailer for anyone looking to seriously diversify their crystal selection. Give the store's listings a quick glance, and you'll find things like crystal night lights, gem-covered bonsai tree figurines, carved crystal skulls, crystal jewelry and more.
Arfvedsonite tumbled stone, $5 at Nature's Treasures
Mystery Mountain
Can you say hanging crystals? Crystal candle holders? Crystal pendulums? Crystal jewelry charms? Mystery Mountain offers all of that and a whole lot more, making it one of the greatest one-stop crystal shops you can find online.
Sunset Aura quartz point cluster, $50 at Mystery Mountain
Sage Goddess
If you think the royal blue Queen's Generators pictured here are stunning, wait until you see everything else Sage Goddess offers.
Pro tip: Shop Sage Goddess' crystal grids (basically, crystal combo packs) to find diverse selections of stones that look beautiful together.
Queen's Generators, $12 at Sage Goddess
Bliss Crystals (Etsy)
At Bliss Crystals, you'll find tons of different stones—most of which you can buy for $5 or less (a piece!). Because of its diverse and affordable offerings, this Etsy store is a great place to shop when you're just beginning your crystal home decor journey.
Andean blue opal raw chunks, $4 at Etsy
Moonrise Crystals
Like many other online crystal retailers, Moonrise Crystals lists a wide variety of beautiful, affordable crystals on its side.
But it goes a step further and includes information about each stone's mineralogy (where it comes from, how its made, etc.), history (in the New Age community) and healing properties, so you can learn while shopping.
Tumbled thulite, $13 at Moonrise Crystals
People Crystals (Amazon)
People Crystals, an Amazon retailer, sells a ton of raw crystals—stones with rougher edges, like those pictured here. This is a welcome departure from some of the more polished stones offered elsewhere, as it offers the shopper the chance to diversify their crystal collection with more organic looking stones.
Raw quartz natural points, $9 at Amazon
Chakrubs
You didn't ask for this, but Chakrubs is an online store specializing in crystal sex toys. (Yes, the thing you're seeing in that picture is a rose quartz dildo.)
Chakrubs offers some standard stones, like rugged quartz with pink tourmaline and smooth sodalite hearts. But its true appeal lies in its crystal sex toys. I mean, where else are you going to find obsidian butt plugs?
The Heart, $129 at Chakrubs
