Important Question: Where Is Taylor Swift?!

Taylor Swift has been in the public eye for as long as we can remember. She’s always getting photographed leaving her favorite fitness studio (Body by Simone in New York) or with her favorite Starbucks drink in hand (skinny vanilla latte) or with her man on her arm (most recently, Tom Hiddleston, but you know how that ended). But all of that ended in January—the last time she was photographed by the paparazzi, as E! News points out.

In February, she performed in Houston, posted four pics to Instagram, and then promptly went back into hiding. The last photo she posted of herself before that was with bestie Martha Hunt on Thanksgiving. And though she lives in NYC, she has somehow pulled off not being photographed, which is no small feat, since people walk everywhere. (She’s probably exiting her building from a side or underground entrance, and being driven everywhere, but still.) According to E!, someone claims he saw her “dancing in her car in Nashville while waiting at a red light” in the past month, which sounds so Swift, but that’s just hearsay. Cannot be confirmed nor denied.

Here she is performing in Houston:

Pal Ed Sheeran was photographed leaving her NYC apartment earlier this month, so—she’s still alive, don’t worry. And she posted a screenshot of Lorde’s new song “Green Light” a couple of weeks ago on Instagram, at the 0:13 mark (as she always does). Seems as though she’s just laying low.

As Sheeran put it to BBC News,”Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records, so I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.” Let’s hope that Swift surfaces long before Christmas—otherwise, we’ve got a long way to go before our next Swift fix.