Jessica Drake Explains How to Call Out Sexual Harassment

We interrupt your regularly scheduled sex column to bring you a more serious topic you may be seeing in the media, hearing about at work and school, or experiencing in your life. With so many cases of sexual harassment brought to light, the public is ﬁnally becoming more aware of an issue that many of us have faced for a very long time. This is leading to more open discussion, as as well as opportunities to educate folks on what sexual harassment looks like.

By deﬁnition, sexual harassment is any and all unwelcome sexual advances or bullying of a sexual nature, and it can happen anywhere, whether it’s at your job, school, or even on the street. The perpetrator can be any gender and can be a friend, stranger or someone in a position of power.

Rainn.org explains that some forms of sexual harassment include:

Making conditions of employment dependent on sexual favors

Physical acts of sexual assault

Requests for sexual favors

Verbal harassment of a sexual nature

Unwanted touching or physical contact

Unwelcome sexual advances

The bottom line is this: If you’re being made to feel uncomfortable by someone saying inappropriately sexual things to you or doing things of that nature, whether in person or online, this is wrong, and you have a right to protect yourself.

So, when do you call sexual harassment out? As quickly as possible. This will, of course, depend on your individual situation, but generally, the sooner you do it after the incident takes place, the better. This makes the offender aware that their behavior is inappropriate. If you’re reporting it, it can help if you take action to document it immediately. If the harassment is happening online via email or social media, by all means, screenshot the interaction for reference.

How do you call sexual harassment out? This depends on the severity of the situation as well as the resources you have at hand. If we’re talking about cat-calling, using sexist language you’re not okay with, or someone sending you or showing you something you deem obscene, let the offender. If for some reason they aren’t aware that their behavior could come across as unacceptable, you’ve just told them.

If the harassment is happening at work or school, please go to the authorities and report it. You can also ﬁle a report with your local law enforcement. Bring a friend for support. And if someone in your life is experiencing sexual harassment, be the friend who goes with them. Validate their feelings and support them. Sexual harassment is real, and it’s time to speak up out about it.