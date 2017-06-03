How To Wear Zara When The Weather It’s Hot AF

We’ll admit it: Once summer rolls around—and we mean that in the stickiest, sweatiest, most humidly uncomfortable sense—we’re more concerned with staying cool than, well, looking cool. Still, leaving your house and possibly even going to work or social functions don’t stop just because you’re overheating. And sure, the dead of summer isn’t here yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on its way. (It is. Trust.)

But because sweating it out in clothes that cost more than your cell phone bill doesn’t exactly seem like our idea of a good time, we hit up our favorite grab-and-go spot for some on-trend finds. We’re talking about Zara, of course. We know flipping through near-thousands of new arrivals can be a tad overwhelming, we found 13 perfect-for-summer pieces you can rely on when it’s hot AF. Simple slides, a flattering mini dress, and a crop top you can actually wear to the office, all head.