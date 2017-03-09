Behold: A Complete Guide to Wearing High-Waisted Jeans

We could wax poetic about the power high-waisted jeans wield when it comes to elongating your legs and cinching your waist—but when it comes down to it, figuring out what to wear with said high-wasted jeans isn’t that easy.
You probably have a pair or two that you haven’t dusted off and worn for a while—but the high-rise style is having somewhat of a revival. In addition to the high-waisted, tapered, distressed looks from the ’90s, street-style stars are bringing back ’70s full-flared jeans with high waistlines and super-skinny silhouettes in a bunch of different denim washes.
The question remains, though, what do you wear with these high and mighty jeans to look a little more like a modern woman living in 2017—and a little less like a tired throwback to 1975? We’ve answered that question in the gallery ahead, spotlighting 23 fresh ways to wear your high-waisted jeans right now.
Originally published November 2015. Updated March 2017.
Blue denim is inherently casual, so to make it feel a little more dressy and grown-up, tuck in a silky, long-sleeve blouse and then add tonal pumps.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A puffy shirt is so much more interesting than a classic button-down.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A cropped bomber will always look cool with light-wash mom jeans.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tuck a simple black tank top into high-waisted flares, and make the look feel modern with fresh accessories.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Team a crop top with acid-wash jeans.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lingerie-as-daywear is having a moment right now, and the easiest way to try the trend (while tempering the sex-bomb vibes) is by wearing casual high-waist jeans, your lace crop top, and a casual jacket layered over the top. Ankle boots or sneakers are safer than heels if you want to wear this as daywear.
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle
Show a peek of skin with a cleverly tied crop top.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tailor your high-waisted flares to the perfect length, and then you can get away with styling alongside flat sneakers. Update the look with a slouchy sweater and a bandana worn as a neck scarf.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Wearing super-high jeans and a blazer instantly gives you license to show a crop top underneath without looking overly dressed up.
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle
Tuck skinny jeans into statement ankle boots, and play with proportions by adding a statement furry jacket.
Photo:
Getty Images
When in doubt, a striped cotton shirt, high-waisted jeans, and ankle-strap pumps will always feel modern.
Photo: Bisous Natasha
Try a pair with fringed cuffs—or DIY.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Mix the masculine and feminine by pairing brogues or loafers with cropped jeans and a soft, lace shirt.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Tie your T-shirt to show off the high-rise cut.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Flatforms, platforms, or creepers will lengthen your legs and make ultra-high silhouettes more flattering.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Crop the legs of your jeans and leave a little gap between your cuff and boots.
Photo: Street Peeper
A lesson in layers: Rather than just tucking in a turtleneck this winter, add a silk, lace, or fringe cami over the top.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Roll your cuffs, tuck in a tee, and tie your blazer around your waist.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A floor-length cape adds drama to even the most classic denim jeans.
Photo:
Getty Images
Add a white T-shirt and a printed, cropped jacket.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Roll the cuffs of your jeans high to show off killer shoes.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Looping a belt around your waist will help cinch your silhouette when wearing high-rise jeans.
Photo:
Getty Images