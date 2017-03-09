Behold: A Complete Guide to Wearing High-Waisted Jeans

We could wax poetic about the power high-waisted jeans wield when it comes to elongating your legs and cinching your waist—but when it comes down to it, figuring out what to wear with said high-wasted jeans isn’t that easy.

You probably have a pair or two that you haven’t dusted off and worn for a while—but the high-rise style is having somewhat of a revival. In addition to the high-waisted, tapered, distressed looks from the ’90s, street-style stars are bringing back ’70s full-flared jeans with high waistlines and super-skinny silhouettes in a bunch of different denim washes.

The question remains, though, what do you wear with these high and mighty jeans to look a little more like a modern woman living in 2017—and a little less like a tired throwback to 1975? We’ve answered that question in the gallery ahead, spotlighting 23 fresh ways to wear your high-waisted jeans right now.

Originally published November 2015. Updated March 2017.