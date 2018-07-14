13 of the Best Undergarments to Wear with Summer White Linens

I’ll be the first to admit I have a love/hate relationship with white clothing. While I’m into how effortlessly chic an all-white ensemble looks during the summer, I’m wary of how sheer white fabrics can be. Why is it that nearly every white linen that’s lightweight enough to wear during the summer is also so incredibly translucent that no undergarment stands a chance of going unnoticed?

Yes, I know wearing eye-catching undergarments under sheer fabrics is a thing (it’s a trend I make full use of on the weekend). But sometimes you don’t want the world to know what bra you’re wearing under your favorite white maxi dress, and when that’s the case, what can you do?

Thankfully, you have some options. For starters, you can peruse lingerie stores until you find underwear that matches you skin tone—or at least comes close. Though this has been a challenge for many decades, retailers are (finally) beginning to diversify their definition of “nude,” making it easier for people to find undergarments that actually match their skin tone.

You can also opt for undergarments that match your white clothing—anything in white or cream should do the trick. Depending on the fabric, they might be more or less visible, so use discretion.

Another pro-tip: Avoid VPLs (visible panty lines) by wearing shorts or slips instead of traditional bras and panties. These can be especially great when you’ve tried on everything in your underwear drawer and still can’t find something that works.

Here, you’ll find 13 of the best undergarments to wear with white linens. Because you deserve to achieve P. Diddy White Party status without having to double-check your look in the mirror every two minutes just to see if your underwear’s showing.