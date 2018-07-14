13 of the Best Undergarments to Wear with Summer White Linens

I’ll be the first to admit I have a love/hate relationship with white clothing. While I’m into how effortlessly chic an all-white ensemble looks during the summer, I’m wary of how sheer white fabrics can be. Why is it that nearly every white linen that’s lightweight enough to wear during the summer is also so incredibly translucent that no undergarment stands a chance of going unnoticed?
Yes, I know wearing eye-catching undergarments under sheer fabrics is a thing (it’s a trend I make full use of on the weekend). But sometimes you don’t want the world to know what bra you’re wearing under your favorite white maxi dress, and when that’s the case, what can you do?
Thankfully, you have some options. For starters, you can peruse lingerie stores until you find underwear that matches you skin tone—or at least comes close. Though this has been a challenge for many decades, retailers are (finally) beginning to diversify their definition of “nude,” making it easier for people to find undergarments that actually match their skin tone.
You can also opt for undergarments that match your white clothing—anything in white or cream should do the trick. Depending on the fabric, they might be more or less visible, so use discretion.
Another pro-tip: Avoid VPLs (visible panty lines) by wearing shorts or slips instead of traditional bras and panties. These can be especially great when you’ve tried on everything in your underwear drawer and still can’t find something that works.
Here, you’ll find 13 of the best undergarments to wear with white linens. Because you deserve to achieve P. Diddy White Party status without having to double-check your look in the mirror every two minutes just to see if your underwear’s showing.
The Classic T-Shirt Bra
We guarantee this bra will become your new favorite. Like, you might not ever want to take it off.
Classic T-shirt bra, $68 at ThirdLove
Photo:
ThirdLove.
The Bustier
Layer a bustier under your unbuttoned white linen shirt to take your look from day to night (or office to date).
Strapless bustier top, $258 at Fleur du Mal
Photo:
Fleur du Mal.
The Seamless Thong
If I could pick my favorite pair of underwear, it would be the Tommy John air thong. It's breathable, thin and oh-so comfy. Did I mention it's also super affordable?
Light Air Thong, $26 at Tommy John
Photo:
Tommy John.
The Must-Have Slip
Layer this slip under your summer dress for full coverage. We love this shapewear, because the microfiber-cotton combo keeps it from rolling or riding up.
Two-Faced Tech-Control full slip, $98 at Commando
Photo:
Commando.
The Wireless Deep V Bra
The perfect accessory for your favorite décolleté top.
The Deep V No-Wire bra, $35 at Lively
Photo:
Lively.
The Bandeau
No straps, no problem. This bandeau bra is your perfect summer undergarment.
Aerie Sunnie unlined bandeau bra, $12 at Aerie
Photo:
Aerie.
The Body-Hugging Short
I'm a big fan of wearing shorts under my summer dresses and skirts (not looking for a Marilyn moment, ya know?). These body-hugging shorts are great for coverage—and a little lift.
Slimplicity Booty Booster Girl Short, $68 at Spanx
Photo:
Spanx.
The Lace Push-Up
This lace-covered push-up bra is comfortable, practical and (obviously) sexy as hell.
Midnight lace bra, $65 at Nubian Skin
Photo:
Nubian Skin.
The Seamless Mini Slip
If you're looking for a simple slip (sans compression), this Free People piece might be your perfect match.
Seamless low back mini slip, $30 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
The Super Supportive Lace Bra
This front-closure bra is lightweight, supportive and sexy all in one.
Cosabella front-closure bra, $65 at 11 Honoré
Photo:
11 Honoré.
The Lace Bodysuit
We're crushing hard on this sheer, lacy bodysuit. Pair under a dress for extra coverage, or layer with shorts or a skirt for a sexy night out. (What? Undergarments can be the main event, too.)
Bodysuit, $198 at ThirdLove
Photo:
ThirdLove.
The T-Shirt Demi Bra
Hard to deny the timeless versatility of the T-shirt bra.
Lightly lined demi bra, $25 at Victoria's Secret
Photo:
Victoria's Secret.
The Seamless Micro Short
These seamless shorts come in 11 different colors, so you can stock up on as many as you want.
Jockey Modern micro shorts, $12 at Jockey
Photo:
Jockey.