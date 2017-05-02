What to Wear to a Wedding In The Summer: Five Dress Codes Decoded

If you’re anything like us (and, um, you are), we’ll wager a guess that you have a calendar filled with weddings this summer. Probably a couple in May, one in June and July each, and two more during Labor Day Weekend alone: The marathon of summer nuptials can get exhausting—and they’re not even here yet.

And while we love any excuse to dress up, figuring out what to wear to a wedding in the summer is equally tiring: Not only are there a million rules—don’t wear the same color as the bridesmaids, you can’t upstage the bride, black might be a no-go in some circles, and for the love of all things holy, don’t wear white, unless, of course, it’s a white wedding—but decoding the invitation can give just about anyone a headache. What the hell does “Beach Formal” even mean?

Luckily, we broke down each of the major dress codes, (we’re talking casual, black tie, and everything in between) and found one hell of an outfit for you to wear to each type of wedding. Ahead, five wedding dress codes, five outfits, and if karma’s on your side, five open bars to hit. Oh, and congrats to the happy couples!