StyleCaster
Share

What to Wear to the Beach: 60 Perfect Outfit Ideas

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Wear to the Beach: 60 Perfect Outfit Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
by
68128 Shares
What to Wear to the Beach: 60 Perfect Outfit Ideas
60 Start slideshow
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Summer’s officially here, friends, which means one thing: It’s time to hit the beach. Obviously, chilling on the sand and listening to the sound of the ocean is meant to be relaxing, so worrying about what to wear to the beach can seem a little counter-intuitive. However, that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to look put together and, well, good.

MORE: What to Buy from Net-A-Porter’s Summer Sale

Luckily, we’ve noticed that our favorite fashion It-girls also seem to be thinking about what to wear to the beach, and have been showing us a variety of perfect looks. Whether it’s a flowy maxi dress over a bathing suit, a knotted T-shirt as a cover-up, or just some killer suits-and-shades combos, these 60 looks will make you want to step up your beach style, stat.

MORE: The 15 Best Jumpsuits You Can Wear Anywhere This Summer

 Originally published June 2016. Updated May 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 60

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Could I Have That

Photo: Jaglever

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Jaglever

Photo: Lace and Locks

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: Lace and Locks

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images

Photo: The Cherry Blossom Girl

Photo: Break My Style

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Fashion Toast

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Sergi Alexander/Stringer/Getty Images

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Gary Pepper

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: The Native Fox

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Danny Rose Fashion

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Ithaa

Photo: Tuula

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Sabo Skirt

Photo: Millie Mackintosh

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Steffy's Pros and Cons

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Style Nanda

Photo: Tuula

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: Nina Suess

Photo: Gabifresh

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: The Blonde Abroad

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These One-Piece Bathing Suits Are Bound to Sell Out

These One-Piece Bathing Suits Are Bound to Sell Out
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share