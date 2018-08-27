The Fashion Editor’s Guide to Dressing for Fashion Week

I vividly remember my first New York Fashion Week. I’d only lived in the city for a couple weeks, and I was working as a fashion assistant at a magazine when an editor forwarded me a seat to one of the shows she couldn’t attend.
I sprinted home after work, dropped off my bag, rummaged through my sparse clothing rack and tried to put together a look that might make Anna Wintour’s head turn. Ultimately, I failed pretty hard. My ensemble involved a striped tank top, velvet skirt and some ratty black boots (a.k.a. budget pieces from an extremely broke recent grad’s wardrobe).
Three years and six fashion weeks later, I finally have the whole getting-dressed-for-NYFW thing down.
Dressing for Fashion Week should be fun, but it also needs to be practical. As a fashion editor, I’m constantly running between runway shows, designer presentations, breakfasts, dinners and afterparties. It might sound glamorous—and don’t get me wrong, nothing compares—but a weeklong marathon of events requires some combination of comfort, versatility and statement-making style.
(I made the horrible mistake of attempting to wear heels and uncomfortable clothing my first season because #fashion, I but quickly learned from that mistake and wore sneakers and jeans the next day.)
Courtesy of author.
I always gravitate towards layer, prints, bold colors and statement items. They get the job done, and they can help you stand out in a crowd of designer duds (if you’re trying to get snapped by street style photographers, and honestly, who isn’t?). Level up by grabbing a few friends to attend shows with, and consider coordinating outfits for a killer Insta shot.
Ahead, you’ll find 17 tips you can turn to when getting dressed this Fashion Week. And remember, have fun with your outfits—don’t overthink it. This is your opportunity to dig up those statement pieces hiding in the back of your closet.
I fully intend to wear as many fanny packs and vintage dresses as I can. And I can’t wait to bust out the newest addition to my closet: sequin ass-less chaps (which I plan to wear with jeans, of course). Cheers to almost-Fashion Week!
Mix Prints
Prints on prints on prints. NYFW is the perfect opportunity to go wild with bold prints and test out some new combinations.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Drape, Off-the-Shoulder, & Layer
Two styling rules from Audree's unofficial Fashion Week guide: Wearing your jacket draped over your shoulders (or slouched at your elbows) instantly ups your outfit game, and layering is your best friend.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Think Outside of the Box
Spice up your look with something daring—a pop of color or something you wouldn't think of wearing on a regular day. (Sweater draped over the shoulders like a vest, anyone?)
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Wear Bold Colors
Want to get photographed by street-style photographers? Wear bold colors. You'll instantly stand out in a crowd of fashion-show-goers.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Comfort Is Key
Ditch the stilettos this season, and opt for a super-chic street sneaker instead. Your feet will thank you.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Sneaker Queen
If you're not sure how to incorporate the sneaker trend into your look, let it do all the talking as the statement piece.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Statement Sentiment
Lean into a statement piece like a colorful jacket, bold shoe or bag. These pieces can tie your look together in a snap.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Ditch Proportions
I'm a personal fan of oversized clothing, and I feel like Fashion Week is a chance to ditch the rules and wear layers or play around with voluminous silhouettes.
Photo:
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images.
Personality Meets Personal Style
Put dynamic shapes and textures center stage by keeping your look in a basic color palette.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Match Your Work Wife
I spend a majority of my Fashion Week with my best friend and fashion industry "work wife." We go to the same shows, sit together, travel together and sometimes even match. This is a sure way to get photographed, plus it makes the hectic week a little more fun.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Themed Dressing
Influencers and editors alike have stepped up their street style game the past couple years, and I've noticed some groups even coordinating their looks. Add a couple pals to your work wife duo, and take to the streets this Fashion Week in a fire look.
Photo:
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images.
Color-Coordinate
If you're not one for crazy print and color mixing, chic up your look with an overall color-coordinated ensemble.
Photo:
Mauro Del Signore/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Power Suited
You can never go wrong with a power suit. Paired with simple heels or a sneaker, a suit is extremely versatile, comfortable and perfect for any Fashion Week occasion.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Textures & Metallics
Add a subtle extra something to your look with textures, metallics and embellishments.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Team One Color
When in doubt, rock one color head to toe. It's effortless, timeless and super chic.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Set, Match, Win
Similar to a monochromatic look, a two-piece set is a sure way for a winning look for Fashion Week. It's low-maintenance but will look high-end and elegant.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Uniform Dressing
A large handful of industry people have a uniform, from Anna Wintour's sheath dresses and statement necklaces to Alexander's Wang all-black ensembles. It's a force to be reckoned with, so if you're a uniform dresser—stay true to your uniform because it won't go unnoticed.
Photo:
Gotham/GC Images.