25 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Fall Wedding

Officially, wedding season is during the summer—and while we’re totally down to hit up a warm weather wedding, getting dressed for a ceremony that takes place in cooler weather is just so much more fun.

There’s a ton you can do with layering and accessories, and let’s just say the options go way beyond the usual sundress. You can opt for something sleeveless and throw a jacket over top for the road (a pashmina situation would also be approps), or you can opt for something a little more covered-up—say, a long-sleeve dress, a tailored jumpsuit, or even a brocade suit.

However, with so many different dress codes and different etiquette rules for these types events, figuring out what to wear to a fall wedding can be a bit confusing.

And because not even wedding-guest attire is safe from the ’90s revival, designers have presented some evening options for the season that would make Buffy proud: Reformation’s silk charmeuse Aubrey pants pair perfectly with a slinky tank and have the same “Daaamn, girl” factor as any mini dress, while everyone from Ralph Lauren to River Island has lingerie-inspired slip options that you can easily layer with a T-shirt long after the bouquet’s been tossed.

Shop 25 fall and winter wedding picks below.

Originally published September 2016. Updated August 2017.