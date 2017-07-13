StyleCaster
What to Wear on Vacation: 25 Essentials to Pack

What to Wear on Vacation: 25 Essentials to Pack


In a perfect world, packing for vacation would mean laying out the outfits you plan to wear a week before you leave, sensibly paring down where you can, then rolling them up in the most economical way to conserve space—all at your leisure.

In the real world, however, packing for vacation looks a little bit like a hurricane hit your closet, and later transferred itself to your suitcase, leaving you at your destination with four of the same now-wrinkled t-shirts and sundresses, but with none of the sandals, bathing suits, or accessories you made a mental note to take with you. And is there anything worse than buying a pair of overpriced flip flops at the hotel gift shop that you’re just going to throw out the second you get off the plane?

MORE: 31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This Month

To keep that from ever happening again, we put together a quick packing list of what to wear on vacation. How you’re going to get it all to fit, though? That’s up to you.

What to wear on vacation-Elizabeth and James Chanlder Cutout Bra Top
Elizabeth and James Chanlder Cutout Bra Top

Elizabeth and James Chanlder Cutout Bra Top, $125; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
What to wear on vacation-Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote
Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote

Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote, $59; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
What to wear on vacation-Barton Perreira Isadora Sunglasses
Barton Perreira Isadora Sunglasses

Barton Perreira Isadora Sunglasses, $395; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
What to wear on vacation-Marysia Santa Barbara Maillot Swimsuit
Marysia Santa Barbara Maillot Swimsuit

Marysia Santa Barbara Maillot Swimsuit, $335; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
What to wear on vacation-Mustard Belted Jumpsuit
Mustard Belted Jumpsuit

Mustard Belted Jumpsuit, $165; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
What to wear on vacation-Loeffler Randall Caspar Sandal
Loeffler Randall Caspar Sandal

Loeffler Randall Caspar Sandal, $275; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
What to wear on vacation-Rag & Bone Straw Panama Hat
Rag & Bone Straw Panama Hat

Rag & Bone Straw Panama Hat, $230; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
What to wear on vacation-Madewell Gingham Tier Mini Skirt
Madewell Gingham Tier Mini Skirt

Madewell Gingham Tier Mini Skirt, $79.50; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell
What to wear on vacation-Ajaie Alaie Ciao Bella Dress
Ajaie Alaie Ciao Bella Dress

Ajaie Alaie Ciao Bella Dress, $160; at Garmentory

 

Photo: Garmentory
What to wear on vacation-Pixie Market Noah Ecru Big Button Dress
Pixie Market Noah Ecru Big Button Dress

Pixie Market Noah Ecru Big Button Dress, $134; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market
What to wear on vacation-3x1 W4 Shelter Austin Crop
3x1 W4 Shelter Austin Crop

3x1 W4 Shelter Austin Crop, $265; at 3x1

 

Photo: 3x1
What to wear on vacation-Farrow Tropical Print Dress
Farrow Tropical Print Dress

Farrow Tropical Print Dress, $58; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
What to wear on vacation-Cinco Dylan Necklace
Cinco Dylan Necklace

Cinco Dylan Necklace, $45; at Cinco

 

Photo: Cinco
What to wear on vacation-Wilfred Marne Short
Wilfred Marne Short

Wilfred Marne Short, $70; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia
What to wear on vacation-Eileen Fisher Classic Collar Shirtdress
Eileen Fisher Classic Collar Shirtdress

Eileen Fisher Classic Collar Shirtdress, $218; at Eileen Fisher

 

Photo: Eileen Fisher
What to wear on vacation-Grana French Bikini Top
Grana French Bikini Top

Grana French Bikini Top, $37; at Grana

 

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
What to wear on vacation-Garana High-Rise Bikini Brief
Garana High-Rise Bikini Brief

Grana High-Rise Bikini Brief, $39; at Grana

 

Photo: Grana
What To Wear On Vacation-The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On, $245; at Away Travel

Photo: Away Travel
What to wear on vacation-La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Sweater
La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Sweater

La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Sweater, $275; at La Ligne

 

Photo: La Ligne
What to wear on vacation-Lemlem Anan Cotton-Blend Caftan
Lemlem Anan Cotton-Blend Caftan

Lemlem Anan Cotton-Blend Caftan, $375; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York
What to wear on vacation-Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Te
Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $16; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
What to wear on vacation-Dermalogica Pure Light SPF 50
Dermalogica Pure Light SPF 50

Dermalogica Pure Light SPF 50, $65; at Dermalogica

 

Photo: Dermalogica
What to wear on vacation-Oak + Fort Olive Mule
Oak + Fort Olive Mule

Oak + Fort Olive Mule, $68; at Oak + Fort

 

Photo: Oak + Fort
What to wear on vacation-Parisa Wang
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag

Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang

 

Photo: Parisa Wang
What to wear on vacation-RMS Living Luminizer
RMS Living Luminizer

RMS Living Luminizer, $38; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

