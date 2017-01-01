StyleCaster
31 Ideal Outfits to Copy This January

StyleCaster

by
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/My Fashion Break/ImaxTree/Not Your Standard/STYLECASTER

Ahhhh, 2017. FINALLY, am I right? By now, we’ve earned a fresh start—and with that, a wardrobe reboot.

By that, I don’t mean you should feel compelled to go on a blowout shopping spree, but rather take a look at what you already have with new eyes and challenge yourself to try something different.

Have you been meaning to wear that crazy-in-a-good-way faux-fur coat but haven’t found the occasion? Throw it on tomorrow with your favorite pair of jeans. Want to take things in a more streamlined direction this year? Home in on the pieces and silhouettes that work best for you and create your own version of “uniform dressing.”

Whatever your style outlook for the year, kick things off on the right foot with some cold-weather outfit inspo—available, as always, in the slideshow below.

1 of 31
Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Von Vogue

Photo: Von Vogue
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: I Dress Myselff

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Haute Inhabit

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: My Fashion Break

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Noholita

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Pure Evl

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Dressing Outside the Box

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Shot from the Street

Photo: Gisella Francisca

Photo: I am Metal Heart

