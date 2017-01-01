31 Ideal Outfits to Copy This January

Ahhhh, 2017. FINALLY, am I right? By now, we’ve earned a fresh start—and with that, a wardrobe reboot.

By that, I don’t mean you should feel compelled to go on a blowout shopping spree, but rather take a look at what you already have with new eyes and challenge yourself to try something different.

Have you been meaning to wear that crazy-in-a-good-way faux-fur coat but haven’t found the occasion? Throw it on tomorrow with your favorite pair of jeans. Want to take things in a more streamlined direction this year? Home in on the pieces and silhouettes that work best for you and create your own version of “uniform dressing.”

Whatever your style outlook for the year, kick things off on the right foot with some cold-weather outfit inspo—available, as always, in the slideshow below.