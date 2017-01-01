31 Ideal Outfits to Copy This January

Ahhhh, 2017. FINALLY, am I right? By now, we’ve earned a fresh start—and with that, a wardrobe reboot.
By that, I don’t mean you should feel compelled to go on a blowout shopping spree, but rather take a look at what you already have with new eyes and challenge yourself to try something different.
MORE: 3 New Ways to Style Statement Sleeves
Have you been meaning to wear that crazy-in-a-good-way faux-fur coat but haven’t found the occasion? Throw it on tomorrow with your favorite pair of jeans. Want to take things in a more streamlined direction this year? Home in on the pieces and silhouettes that work best for you and create your own version of “uniform dressing.”
MORE: 50 Foolproof Minimalist Outfits
Whatever your style outlook for the year, kick things off on the right foot with some cold-weather outfit inspo—available, as always, in the slideshow below.