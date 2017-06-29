What to Wear to Every Barbecue This Summer

As Ella Fitzgerald once sang, it’s summertime and the livin’ involves a heck of a lot of barbecues. And while the most stressful part of a barbecue should be figuring out what you’re going to bring, deciding on an outfit can be tough. Perhaps you’re bouncing between pool parties all day long (lucky you)—or maybe you’re meeting your S.O.’s family for the first time and you can’t decide if wearing your favorite two-piece around a his grandma is a good idea.

No need to stress: Ahead, we put together four outfits for four different summer BBQ situations—trust us, they exist—so you can focus on more important things, like polishing off an entire plate of grilled wings. Here’s what you should wear to every summer BBQ.