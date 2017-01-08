What to Make For Dinner Every Night This Month

It’s a new year, and a new chance to get on top of those productive and good-for-you life goals. Cooking healthy meals is always a great move: It saves money, calories, and just feels damn good to successfully make something that’s delicious and nourishing. Essentially, it’s the embodiment of #adultgoals. To make it a little easier—and to avoid frantic recipe Googling and Pinterest-ing at 6PM on weeknights—we’ve gathered a bunch of excellent recipes that will take you through the end of the month and into the next.

Whether it’s turkey meatballs or beef quesadillas that float your boat, or lighter, vegetarian-friendly fare, like chickpea curry, vegetarian chili, and quinoa salad, all 31 of these recipes will fill you up and end your day on the right note. The only tough part will be picking one! So do yourself a favor and bookmark this page so that next time you’re wondering what to make for dinner, it’ll be a no-brainer.