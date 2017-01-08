StyleCaster
Share

What to Make For Dinner Every Night This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Make For Dinner Every Night This Month

by
4 Shares
Vegetarian Chili
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Umami Girl

It’s a new year, and a new chance to get on top of those productive and good-for-you life goals. Cooking healthy meals is always a great move: It saves money, calories, and just feels damn good to successfully make something that’s delicious and nourishing. Essentially, it’s the embodiment of #adultgoals. To make it a little easier—and to avoid frantic recipe Googling and Pinterest-ing at 6PM on weeknights—we’ve gathered a bunch of excellent recipes that will take you through the end of the month and into the next.

MORE: 15 Breakfast Bowls to Fuel You Up on Weekdays

Whether it’s turkey meatballs or beef quesadillas that float your boat, or lighter, vegetarian-friendly fare, like chickpea curry, vegetarian chili, and quinoa salad, all 31 of these recipes will fill you up and end your day on the right note. The only tough part will be picking one! So do yourself a favor and bookmark this page so that next time you’re wondering what to make for dinner, it’ll be a no-brainer.

MORE: Recipes That Can Keep You From Getting Sick

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
20-Minute Black Beans, Beef and Avocado Quesadillas
20-Minute Black Beans, Beef and Avocado Quesadillas

Smart Little Cookie

 

Sesame Almond Butter Zucchini Noodles
Sesame Almond Butter Zucchini Noodles

My Sequined Life

Mexican Steak with Avocado Salad
Mexican Steak with Avocado Salad

Tastes of Lizzy T’s

Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe
Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe

Kimberly Snyder

Smoky Vegetarian Chili with Pinto Beans and Corn
Smoky Vegetarian Chili with Pinto Beans and Corn

Umami Girl

Chorizo Bolognese with Buffalo Mozzarella
Chorizo Bolognese with Buffalo Mozzarella

Donna Hay

Easy Southwestern Chicken Casserole
Easy Southwestern Chicken Casserole

My Fitness Pal

Baked Lemon Butter Tilapia
Baked Lemon Butter Tilapia

Damn Delicious

Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo
Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo

Creme De La Crumb

Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad with Zesty Lime Dressing
Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad with Zesty Lime Dressing

Nourished The Blog

3-Cheese Spinach Artichoke Mac & Cheese
3-Cheese Spinach Artichoke Mac & Cheese

Lemon Tree Dwelling

Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Lemon Rosemary Chicken

Bravo for Paleo

Slow Cooker Crispy Chicken Carnitas
Slow Cooker Crispy Chicken Carnitas

Gimme Some Oven

Orange-Rosemary Glazed Salmon
Orange-Rosemary Glazed Salmon

Cooking Classy

Easy Pepper Steak
Easy Pepper Steak

Gimme Some Oven

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Creme De La Crumb

Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Bowls
Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Bowls

Slender Kitchen

Pesto Pasta Salad with Roasted Asparagus, String Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, and Olives
Pesto Pasta Salad with Roasted Asparagus, String Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, and Olives

Eats Well With Others

Quick + Easy Salsa Verde Chicken Soup with White Beans
Quick + Easy Salsa Verde Chicken Soup with White Beans

Root + Revel

Crazy Good Peanut Noodles
Crazy Good Peanut Noodles

Kelley & Cricket

Quick Thai-Style Pork Broccolini Stir Fry
Quick Thai-Style Pork Broccolini Stir Fry

Cotter Crunch

Quinoa Kale Pesto Bowls with Poached Eggs
Quinoa Kale Pesto Bowls with Poached Eggs

The Iron You

Ravioli with Sautéed Asparagus and Walnuts
Ravioli with Sautéed Asparagus and Walnuts

Green Valley Kitchen

Quinoa Sweet Potato Burgers
Quinoa Sweet Potato Burgers

Fit Foodie Finds

Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Salad with Dried Cherries, Feta & Pepitas
Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Salad with Dried Cherries, Feta & Pepitas

Healthy Glow Co.

Gluten Free Chicken Piccata
Gluten Free Chicken Piccata

Noshtastic

One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus
One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus

Chelsea’s Messy Apron

The Best Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub
The Best Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub

Joyful Healthy Eats

Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese with Creamy Tomato Soup
Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese with Creamy Tomato Soup

Kendall Jackson

Thai Butternut Squad Red Curry
Thai Butternut Squad Red Curry

Little Spice Jar

Easy Turkey Meatballs
Easy Turkey Meatballs

Fashionable Foods

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Definitive Guide to Safe Nail Polishes

A Definitive Guide to Safe Nail Polishes
  • 20-Minute Black Beans, Beef and Avocado Quesadillas
  • Sesame Almond Butter Zucchini Noodles
  • Mexican Steak with Avocado Salad
  • Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe
  • Smoky Vegetarian Chili with Pinto Beans and Corn
  • Chorizo Bolognese with Buffalo Mozzarella
  • Easy Southwestern Chicken Casserole
  • Baked Lemon Butter Tilapia
  • Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo
  • Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad with Zesty Lime Dressing
  • 3-Cheese Spinach Artichoke Mac & Cheese
  • Lemon Rosemary Chicken
  • Slow Cooker Crispy Chicken Carnitas
  • Orange-Rosemary Glazed Salmon
  • Easy Pepper Steak
  • Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
  • Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Bowls
  • Pesto Pasta Salad with Roasted Asparagus, String Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, and Olives
  • Quick + Easy Salsa Verde Chicken Soup with White Beans
  • Crazy Good Peanut Noodles
  • Quick Thai-Style Pork Broccolini Stir Fry
  • Quinoa Kale Pesto Bowls with Poached Eggs
  • Ravioli with Sautéed Asparagus and Walnuts
  • Quinoa Sweet Potato Burgers
  • Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Salad with Dried Cherries, Feta & Pepitas
  • Gluten Free Chicken Piccata
  • One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus
  • The Best Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub
  • Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese with Creamy Tomato Soup
  • Thai Butternut Squad Red Curry
  • Easy Turkey Meatballs
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share