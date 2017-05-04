What To Buy at Zara For Spring 2017: All Our Favorite New Pieces

Spring may have started weeks ago, but this week’s warm weather finally marks the real beginning to a new season. And with a new season should come a new wardrobe, right? Not so fast: Restocking all your off-the-shoulder dresses and poplin cotton tops and open-toe slides seems like one heck of an undertaking—not to mention what it’d do to your wallet. Plus, who has the time to sort through hundreds of racks (even of the online variety) when there’s ice cream to eat and bicycles to ride?
Good news: Whether you’re looking to start from scratch or you just want to add a few on-trend pieces into the mix, Zara’s the place to hit—and we narrowed down the search for you. Ahead, here’s everything to buy from Zara for spring, including a super-cute basket bag, a floral motif matching set, and pair of gingham sandals that are sure to sell out.
Zara Mini Dress with Print, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Printed Palazzo Pants, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Striped Skirt with Frill, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Raffia Tote, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Floral Jacket, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Lace-Up Sandals, $59.90; at Zara
Zara Cut-Out Collar Dress, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Embroidered Top, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Slides with Beaded Knot, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Long Embroidered Shirt, $39.90; at Zara
Zara Tropical Shirt Dress, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Pleated Skirt, $29.90; at Zara
Zara Leather Crossbody Bag, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Graphic T-Shirt, $9.90; at Zara
Zara Cropped Trousers, $29.90; at Zara
Zara Gold Beaded Slides, $55.90; at Zara
Zara Bermuda Shorts, $35.90; at Zara
Zara High-Waist Trousers, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Printed Kimono, $69.90; at Zara
Zara Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Embroidered Tulle Tunic, $29.90; at Zara
Zara Crossover Blouse, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Minaudiere, $49.90; at Zara
Zara Polka Dot Print Shorts, 25.90; at Zara
Zara Puffy Lace Top, $35.90; at Zara
