StyleCaster
Share

What To Buy at Zara For Spring 2017: All Our Favorite New Pieces

What's hot
StyleCaster

What To Buy at Zara For Spring 2017: All Our Favorite New Pieces

Lauren Caruso
by
What To Buy at Zara For Spring 2017: All Our Favorite New Pieces
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Zara/StyleCaster

Spring may have started weeks ago, but this week’s warm weather finally marks the real beginning to a new season. And with a new season should come a new wardrobe, right? Not so fast: Restocking all your off-the-shoulder dresses and poplin cotton tops and open-toe slides seems like one heck of an undertaking—not to mention what it’d do to your wallet. Plus, who has the time to sort through hundreds of racks (even of the online variety) when there’s ice cream to eat and bicycles to ride?

MORE: This Throwback Is Trending for Spring—and We Are *Here* For It

Good news: Whether you’re looking to start from scratch or you just want to add a few on-trend pieces into the mix, Zara’s the place to hit—and we narrowed down the search for you. Ahead, here’s everything to buy from Zara for spring, including a super-cute basket bag, a floral motif matching set, and pair of gingham sandals that are sure to sell out.

MORE: 31 Perfect Spring Outfits to Copy This Month

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Zara Mini Dress with Print, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Printed Palazzo Pants, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Striped Skirt with Frill, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Raffia Tote, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Floral Jacket, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Lace-Up Sandals, $59.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Cut-Out Collar Dress, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Embroidered Top, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Slides with Beaded Knot, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Long Embroidered Shirt, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Tropical Shirt Dress, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Pleated Skirt, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Leather Crossbody Bag, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Graphic T-Shirt, $9.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Cropped Trousers, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Gold Beaded Slides, $55.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Bermuda Shorts, $35.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara High-Waist Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Printed Kimono, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Embroidered Tulle Tunic, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Crossover Blouse, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Minaudiere, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Polka Dot Print Shorts, 25.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Zara Puffy Lace Top, $35.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 5 Coolest, Under-$20 Makeup Brush Sets to Instagram Right Now

The 5 Coolest, Under-$20 Makeup Brush Sets to Instagram Right Now
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share