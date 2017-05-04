What To Buy at Zara For Spring 2017: All Our Favorite New Pieces

Spring may have started weeks ago, but this week’s warm weather finally marks the real beginning to a new season. And with a new season should come a new wardrobe, right? Not so fast: Restocking all your off-the-shoulder dresses and poplin cotton tops and open-toe slides seems like one heck of an undertaking—not to mention what it’d do to your wallet. Plus, who has the time to sort through hundreds of racks (even of the online variety) when there’s ice cream to eat and bicycles to ride?

Good news: Whether you’re looking to start from scratch or you just want to add a few on-trend pieces into the mix, Zara’s the place to hit—and we narrowed down the search for you. Ahead, here’s everything to buy from Zara for spring, including a super-cute basket bag, a floral motif matching set, and pair of gingham sandals that are sure to sell out.