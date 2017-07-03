The Zara Guide to Winning July: What to Buy From Zara to Stay Cool

You can approach the dead of summer in two ways: Pretend you’re immune to the stifling heat and humidity and plan your outfits under the hopeful assumption that a cool breeze will eventually come—or realize the fact that you’re probably going to sweat the moment you step outside and adjust your outfit accordingly. We all know the brave few that show up to the office wearing three layers of silk-charmeuse because it’s their capital-O-Outfit, and sure, while we respect them and their commitment to the sartorial cause, we’d rather not spend half our paychecks on a single dress that we’ll probably sweat through on its first wear.

Enter: Zara—our eternal fail-safe for breezy, comfortable summer clothes that won’t cost a ton. And now that the brand’s spring collection is fully on sale (head here to see what’s left), you’ll get a jumpstart on the summer goods. Ahead, we found 17 comfortable, work-or-play pieces that’ll get you through the pain that is July.