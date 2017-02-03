What to Buy From Zara During February: 31 Pieces We Love

If Zara’s wares are any indication of the trends to come (and, well, they are), everyone will be wearing corsets over their shirts, frills around their necks, and metallic O-ring-detailing literally everywhere this spring. In fact, Zara’s styling tricks—think: corsets over billowing shirts, vented tops that require zero tucking-in, and a work-appropriate way to show off your waistline—are anything but tired. Instead, the fast-fashion retailer is leading the charge on what’s to come next season.

But because we know searching through the literal thousands of new arrivals, we pared it down to the 31 true must-haves. Ahead, the next iteration of mules, a cool take on the anorak, and the new way you’ll be styling all your voluminous tops, ahead.