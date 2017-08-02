13 Fall 2017 Staples To Buy at Zara This Week

Close your eyes, then go ahead and think back to February—sift past the memory of getting snowed in for five consecutive weekends, and skip over the part where you nearly froze while waiting for your Uber after Valentine’s Day—and try to remember Fashion Week: It probably feels like it was a lifetime ago, but can you recall the top fall trends that walked down the runway?

Unless it’s literally your job, we’ll guess your memory fails you—but not to worry: As per usual, Zara’s new offerings are basically an amalgamation of the top looks, sans the four-figure price tags. And sure, it might seem a little early to be breaking out autumnal staples like wool sweaters, ankle boots, and hoodies, but now that we’re a few days into August, chilly nights are only weeks away.

To get a jump start on your fall shopping, we culled the best of the best new Zara pieces for fall 2017.