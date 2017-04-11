StyleCaster
What to Buy at Topshop for Spring 2017

by
Topshop Spring 2017
Rebuilding your wardrobe for a new season, in the most literal sense, sounds like a daunting task. In reality, though, finally putting your encyclopedic knowledge of spring trends to good use feels nice—productive, even. But the best part isn’t just ticking all the boxes—breezy shorts, a modern off-the-shoulder top, a one-piece swimsuit, you know the deal—it’s when you can cross them all off your list in one place. Talk about efficiency.

And sure, you can totally head to Zara or H&M to stock up for the season—we probably will, too—but if you want a spring wardrobe that’s not identical to your cube-mate’s, Topshop is a solid option. Not only does the fast-fashion chain have every single trendy imaginable (including some we’re, uh, not that into), but you can scoop up a few basics that won’t line the closets of every other person in your office. But because scouring thousands of digital racks is a daunting task, we found 25 warm-weather wares that are chic as hell to add to cart now. Ahead, what to buy from Topshop for spring 2017.

1 of 21

Stripe Wrap Back Shirtdress, $80; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Cold Shoulder Satin Midi Dress $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Lace Frill Cold Shoulder Top, $65; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Layered Sleeve Top $55; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Gingham Embroidered Shirt $55; at Topshop 

Photo: Topshop

One Shoulder Top, $48; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

 

 

Wrap Crop Top Multipack $18; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Metallic Bomber $140; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Margot Long Sleeve Crop Top by Unique, $140; at Tophop

 

Photo: Topshop

Hyper Stripe Knitted Crop Jumper $50; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

MOTO Asymmetric Hem Denim Skirt $65; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

 

 

MOTO Sulphur Blue Cropped Wide Leg Jeans $75; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Frill Hem Crop Wide Trousers $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Zip Frill Palazzo Trousers $80; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Reversible Swimsuit, $58; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Pinspot Block Jumpsuit $100; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

MARVIS Metal Cateye Sunglases $38; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Summer Cateye Sunglasses $30; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

SEB Metal D-Ring Shopper Bag $45; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

HAWAII Cross Strap Sliders $35; at Topshop

 

 

Photo: Topshop

LAVA Platform Sandals $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

