The Best Summer Stuff to Buy From Tictail That Nobody Else Will Have

Up until recently, discovering under-the-radar brands often meant putting in hours of research before traveling to a far away place, just to find something that nobody else back home would have. But now, unearthing a new label can take just minutes—all without leaving the comfort of your own couch.

Enter: Tictail. A platform for discovering emerging brands, the Stockholm-founded retailer-come-online-community is filled with thousands of brands you’ve never heard of before, but are totally fashion-forward. With an ultra-curated selection of labels like Peet Dullaert, a modern, Netherlands-based ready-to-wear brand; ZL by Zlism, a Hong Kong-based streetwear brand that sells gender-agnostic clothing; and Bresma, a handmade jewelry line sold out of Paris, Tictail is basically the Etsy of Sweden, but with way fewer needlepoint patches.

But because shopping a hundred thousand labels or so can be a tad intimidating, to get you started, we found 15 summer essentials from Tictail that nobody else will have. Rejoice: The next time someone stops you on the street to ask you where your outfit’s from, you don’t have to say “oh, it’s just Zara” under your breath.