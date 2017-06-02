StyleCaster
What to Buy at Instagram-Favorite Retailer, Rouje

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Rouje

It’s been just more than a year since French It-Girl Jeanne Damas launched her equally stylish clothing brand, Rouje. The launch itself may not have been noteworthy—after all, we dare you to take a modern style icon who doesn’t have a clothing line to her name—but over the past few months, the brand has become somewhat of a household name among influencers, and editors, and celebs alike.

Some have even likened it to blogger-fave Reformation—and it’s no wonder: What with all the breezy dresses and skirts in telltale floral patterns, plus the low-cut tops in matching silhouettes, it’s hard not to make the connection. But instead of the $300 maxi dresses and $200 basket bags that you’d find at Ref, Rouje’s price points fall squarely between $105 (for a maillot swimsuit) and $160 (for a daisy-print mini sundress).

And even though the e-tailer’s constantly restocking, each piece sells out fast. Ahead, see 11 of our favorite items to get your hands on them before they’re gone.

1 of 12

Rouje Gaba Dress, $160; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Momo Top, $115; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Jean Swan, $140; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Rafael Dress, $160; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Corto Sunglasses, $150; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Noe Shirt, $120; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Saskia Espadrille, $105; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Momo Top, $115; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Romy Swimsuit, $105; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Andre Skirt, $105; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Baba Blouse, $130; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

Rouje Leon Blouse, $115; at Rouje

Photo: Rouje

