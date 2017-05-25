What to Buy from Net-A-Porter’s Summer Sale

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we don’t mean the day before a holiday weekend, although we’re pretty stoked about that, too. It’s Net-A-Porter’s biannual sale, which means that designer-label off-the-shoulder dress/ruffled crop top/denim midi-skirt that you’ve been eyeing for months but couldn’t rationalize spending your rent on is now on sale—and probably for almost half off. How’s that for fortuitous timing?

Even better news: If you waited until the last possible moment to get your packing list together for Memorial Day Weekend and now you just have to have that Solid and Striped one-piece, the luxe retailers offers same-day shipping for NYC residents. (If you’re not in NYC but you can manage to pass up half-off brands like Jacquemus, Johanna Ortiz, and Maiyet, may we borrow your self-control?)

Ahead, find our favorite pieces from the sale, including a pair of ruffled slides from Simone Rocha that are 40 percent off, a Zimmerman floral dress that you’ll wear all summer long, and Dolce & Gabbana’s soon-to-be-iconic watermelon bag that’s almost $700 off.