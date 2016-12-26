27 Killer Pieces to Buy from Mango This Winter

Even if Zara.com might as well be your homepage by now, it’s not the only budget-friendly retailer that’s killing the game at the moment. Mango—you know, that other Spanish mega-chain—has been getting more impressive with every restock. (Even better? Its sister line Violeta is a treasure trove for plus sizes, too.)

Right now, we’re particularly feeling the details in the winter offerings: the cinched sleeves on tops and sweaters, the O-ring fastenings, and the oversized, mod-looking belts. There are winners in the accessories section, too: sleek statement earrings, chain-strap bags, and shiny gold ankle boots that are basically begging for a dance floor.

Below, shop our top picks from Mango’s winter 2016 collection.