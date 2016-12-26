StyleCaster
Share

27 Killer Pieces to Buy from Mango This Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Killer Pieces to Buy from Mango This Winter

by
38 Shares
27 Killer Pieces to Buy from Mango This Winter
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Mango

Even if Zara.com might as well be your homepage by now, it’s not the only budget-friendly retailer that’s killing the game at the moment. Mango—you know, that other Spanish mega-chain—has been getting more impressive with every restock. (Even better? Its sister line Violeta is a treasure trove for plus sizes, too.)

MORE: The 55 Best Shopping Sites for Girls on a Budget

Right now, we’re particularly feeling the details in the winter offerings: the cinched sleeves on tops and sweaters, the O-ring fastenings, and the oversized, mod-looking belts. There are winners in the accessories section, too: sleek statement earrings, chain-strap bags, and shiny gold ankle boots that are basically begging for a dance floor.

MORE: 21 Pieces to Buy at Zara Right This Minute

Below, shop our top picks from Mango’s winter 2016 collection.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27

Decoratives Buckles Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, $149.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Maxi Belt Coat, $169.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Cameo Relaxed Jeans, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Pearl Earrings, $19.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Blonda Sleeve T-Shirt, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Sequin Embroidered Jacket, $149.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Decorative Buckle Dress, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Chain Leather Bag, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Floral Velvet Kaftan, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Check Wool-Blend Coat, $169.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Striped Body, $35.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

V-Neck Sweater, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Glossed-Effect Belt, $25.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Asymetric Velvet Dress, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Polka-Dot Dress, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Off-Shoulder Blouse, $49.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Flowy Pinafore Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Gingham Check Pattern Trousers, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Leather Bucket Bag, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Knot Detail Sweater, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Knit Bobble Beanie, $25.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Metal Pendant Earrings, $19.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Pleated Blouse, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Velvet Sneakers, $69.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Violeta Flowy Printed Blouse, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Flared Sleeve Cardigan, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity-Approved One-and-Done Outfit

19 Matching Sweatsuits for a Celebrity-Approved One-and-Done Outfit
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share