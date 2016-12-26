27 Killer Pieces to Buy from Mango This Winter

Even if Zara.com might as well be your homepage by now, it’s not the only budget-friendly retailer that’s killing the game at the moment. Mango—you know, that other Spanish mega-chain—has been getting more impressive with every restock. (Even better? Its sister line Violeta is a treasure trove for plus sizes, too.)
Right now, we’re particularly feeling the details in the winter offerings: the cinched sleeves on tops and sweaters, the O-ring fastenings, and the oversized, mod-looking belts. There are winners in the accessories section, too: sleek statement earrings, chain-strap bags, and shiny gold ankle boots that are basically begging for a dance floor.
Below, shop our top picks from Mango’s winter 2016 collection.
Decoratives Buckles Dress, $59.99; at Mango
Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, $149.99; at Mango
Maxi Belt Coat, $169.99; at Mango
Cameo Relaxed Jeans, $79.99; at Mango
Pearl Earrings, $19.99; at Mango
Violeta Blonda Sleeve T-Shirt, $59.99; at Mango
Sequin Embroidered Jacket, $149.99; at Mango
Decorative Buckle Dress, $99.99; at Mango
Chain Leather Bag, $59.99; at Mango
Floral Velvet Kaftan, $59.99; at Mango
Violeta Check Wool-Blend Coat, $169.99; at Mango
Striped Body, $35.99; at Mango
V-Neck Sweater, $59.99; at Mango
Glossed-Effect Belt, $25.99; at Mango
Violeta Asymetric Velvet Dress, $99.99; at Mango
Polka-Dot Dress, $79.99; at Mango
Off-Shoulder Blouse, $49.99; at Mango
Flowy Pinafore Dress, $59.99; at Mango
Violeta Gingham Check Pattern Trousers, $99.99; at Mango
Violeta Leather Bucket Bag, $99.99; at Mango
Knot Detail Sweater, $59.99; at Mango
Knit Bobble Beanie, $25.99; at Mango
Metal Pendant Earrings, $19.99; at Mango
Pleated Blouse, $59.99; at Mango
Velvet Sneakers, $69.99; at Mango
Violeta Flowy Printed Blouse, $99.99; at Mango
Flared Sleeve Cardigan, $79.99; at Mango
