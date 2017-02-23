The Best New Pieces to Shop at H&M

The popularity of fast-fashion mecca H&M can be attributed to many things: Affordability. Collaborations with designers such as Alexander Wang and Olivier Rousting. On-trend merchandise. Sale racks that become your saving grace when you need something new for a wedding but already spent most of your money on the plane ticket to get there.

Something else that keeps the store perpetually abuzz? The fact that they’re constantly rolling out new merchandise. Though major drops coincide with the onset of each news season, at any given time you can drop in—or scroll through the website—and find a fresh crop of pieces to, at the very least, consider adding to your wardrobe.

In recent days H&M has added ribbed bodysuits, mesh dresses, metallic sneakers, and more to their inventory, with offerings ranging from cold-weather staples to essentials for the warmer months. Shop our picks of what to buy for winter and spring ahead.