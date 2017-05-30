StyleCaster
Stores Like Zara: What To Buy From COS

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of COS

We’ll say it: Shopping at Zara and H&M can be a bit of a headache. But forget the super-bright lights and loud music and insane try-on and checkout lines for just a moment: It’s even more annoying to show up to work to find your officemate wearing the same exact outfit as you. (It’s happened—and more than once.) And while we won’t knock fast-fashion all the way—it’s truly great in a pinch!—sometimes you just want your shopping experience to be a little less, well, sensory-overload.

Enter: COS. H&M’s sister brand is full of structured, minimal, and overall timeless pieces that could find a place in any wardrobe. We mean it: Take a look at this modern shirtdress for example, or even this rust-colored one-piece; the brand makes breezy poplin separates just as well as it churns out truly comfortable footwear. Sure, it’s priced slightly higher than its fast-fashion counterpart (think $125 for a button-down dress that you can wear for seasons to come, rather than $40 for an on-trend frock that might not make it to through Labor Day), but if we’re being honest, just about every piece is body-skimming and flattering, making summer the perfect season to add it to your repertoire.

Ahead, find 19 of our favorite new pieces from COS, including a bright red midi skirt, a simple mesh bag that nobody else will have, and strapless jumpsuit that’d perfect for every summer BBQ.

1 of 19

COS Skirt with Front Slit, $89; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Circular Shoulder Bag, $129; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Strapless Jumpsuit, $175; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Wrap-Over Cotton Dress, $115; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Dress with Folded Neckline, $125; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Interlink Earrings, $22; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Mesh Bag, $39; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Swimsuit with Tie Back, $59; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Leather Strap Sandals, $125; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Shoulder-Strap Dress, $115; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Leather Bow Belt, $49; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Unstructured Coat, $225; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Tulip Sleeve T-Shirt Top, $59; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Straight-Fit Cropped Jeans, $99; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Slingback Bow Pumps, $190; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Pleated Sleeve Jumper, $99; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Textured Knit Jumper, $89; at COS

 

Photo: COS

COS Cropped Trousers with Knot, $115; at COS

 

Photo: COS

Cos Hi-Neck Swimsuit, $39; at COS

Photo: COS

