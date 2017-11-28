30 Trendy Pieces to Buy from Zara Right Now

Of course, every shopper prizes the investment items that take months to save up for and that you’ll hang onto for years to come. But when it comes to trending pieces, no one’s crazy about the idea of splurging on them—since, in reality, it’s totally possible you’ll be over them and ready to consign them in a season or three. For garments and accessories that are on-trend but not out-of-control pricey, there’s no better place to stop than Zara.
The fast-fashion retailer is always stocked with every item we’ve seen on our favorite fashion bloggers and influencers—all at a price that doesn’t make you cringe. Sequin dresses, velvet trousers, and sock boots? Check, check, check. (Of course, it’s totally possible to also find the occasional investment piece here, too—but what it’s absolutely known for is the quick finds you’ll want to wear this weekend.)
Velvet Mini Dress with Draped Detail, $50; at Zara
Leather Gloves with Elastic Detail, $40; at Zara
Textured Lapel Jacket, $169; at Zara
Contrasting Sequinned Mini Skirt, $119; at Zara
Velvet Printed Dress, $70; at Zara
Dress with Silver Stripes, $50; at Zara
Long Striped Dress with Shimmer, $70; at Zara
Trousers with Side Stripe, $36; at Zara
High Heel Leather Ankle Boots with Colorful Stripes, $139; at Zara
Reversible Long Coat, $149; at Zara
Quilted Velvet Jacket, $149; at Zara
Faux Fur Stole, $90; at Zara
Oversized Roll Neck Sweater, $60; at Zara
Corduroy Culottes, $70; at Zara
Fringed Jumpsuit, $90; at Zara
Printed Velvet Crossover Dress, $70; at Zara
Velvet Jumpsuit with Geometric Appliques, $70; at Zara
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots, $119; at Zara
Cropped Checked Top, $36; at Zara
Shimmery High Heel Ankle Boots, $70; at Zara
Fine Corduroy Culottes, $70; at Zara
Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt, $40; at Zara
Thick Corduroy Trousers, $70; at Zara
Monochrome High Heel Mules, $50; at Zara
Faux Fur Headband, $23; at Zara
Velvet Nautical Cap, $23; at Zara
Striped Velvet Trousers, $40; at Zara
Checked and Frayed Straight Trousers, $26; at Zara
Mid Rise Jeans with Stars, $50; at Zara
Metallic Beaded Crossbody Bag, $30; at Zara