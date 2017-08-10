The 15 Best Pieces to Buy at Boohoo Right Now

Take one look at Boohoo, and you’re bound to feel overwhelmed. We’re not about to tally an exact count, but the British online retailer offers what appears to be thousands of clothing items and accessories, making it nearly impossible to comb through it all. So, we did you a huge favor: We scoured the whole site and narrowed it down to 15 killer steals, all well under the $100 mark. In general, it’s worth keeping an eye on their promotions, because Boohoo regularly runs crazy sales—we’re talking 50 percent off site-wide.
Anyway, you’re welcome. Ahead, browse our favorites to shop right now.
Boutique Maisie Lace-Up A-Line Sequin Skirt, $40; at Boohoo
Zoe Chevron Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Trousers, $36; at Boohoo
Charlotte Sequin Velvet Kimono, $80; at Boohoo
Erin Holographic Mac, $50; at Boohoo
Georgina Floral Belted Kimono, $60; at Boohoo
Grace Wet Look Mac, $80; at Boohoo
Beth Boutique Woven Exaggerated Sleeve Blouse, $32; at Boohoo
Zahara Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Relaxed Trousers, $30; at Boohoo
Gigi Metallic Leather Look A-Line Mini Skirt, $24; at Boohoo
Fiona Off the Shoulder Gingham Tie-Sleeve Top, $40; at Boohoo
Orla Belted Shawl-Collar Coat, $60; at Boohoo
Lucy Distressed Longline Denim Jacket, $70; at Boohoo
Molly Woven Ruffle Hem Off-Shoulder Dress, $36; at Boohoo
Charlotte Floral Belted Kimono, $60; at Boohoo
Leona Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Relaxed Trousers, $30; at Boohoo
