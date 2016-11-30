StyleCaster
Anthropologie Is Winning the Gift Guide Game Without Even Trying

We’ll tell it like it is: You’re probably sick to death of hearing about sales and coupons and promo codes and oh-my-god-look-over-here-it’s-half-off—and we get it! We are too! But those boyfriends, girlfriends, best friends, work-wives, second-best friends, parents, siblings, and cousins aren’t going to cross themselves off your list.

And sure, you could drive yourself totally crazy trying to find the absolutely perfect, not-too-expensive-but-totally-kitschy-and-also-practical gift, or you could, you know, retain your sanity. If you’re all for a sound mind, we rounded up 15 ideas of what to buy from Anthropologie—a solid one-stop-retailer for anyone that doesn’t have an unwavering disdain for faux-vintage bohemian anything—so you can cross everyone off your list in 10 minutes flat. Our picks ahead.

Zodiac Matches, $11; at Anthropologie

 

Cut Ceramic Planter, $28; at Anthropologie

 

 

Baggu Delphine Crossbody Bag, $160; at Anthropologie

 

Caldley Moscow Mule Mug, $24; at Anthropologie

 

Charmed Pom Pom Keychain, $18; at Anthropologie

 

Artist Atelier Makeup Bag, $18; at Anthropologie

 

Admiral Hanging Mirror, $18; at Anthropologie

Tocca Body Lotion, $20; at Anthropologie

 

Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle, $26; at Anthropologie

 

Kreafunk aGlow Bluetooth Speaker $179; at Anthropologie

 

Mini Monogram Pendant Necklace, $38; at Anthropologie

 

Ribbed Twist-Back Pullover $98; at Anthropologie

 

Candlefish Matches, $6; at Anthropologie

 

1Canoe2 Minted Daisy iPad Case, $48; at Anthropologie

 

Stripewise Dishcloth Set, $28; at Anthropologie

 

