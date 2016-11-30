Anthropologie Is Winning the Gift Guide Game Without Even Trying

We’ll tell it like it is: You’re probably sick to death of hearing about sales and coupons and promo codes and oh-my-god-look-over-here-it’s-half-off—and we get it! We are too! But those boyfriends, girlfriends, best friends, work-wives, second-best friends, parents, siblings, and cousins aren’t going to cross themselves off your list.

And sure, you could drive yourself totally crazy trying to find the absolutely perfect, not-too-expensive-but-totally-kitschy-and-also-practical gift, or you could, you know, retain your sanity. If you’re all for a sound mind, we rounded up 15 ideas of what to buy from Anthropologie—a solid one-stop-retailer for anyone that doesn’t have an unwavering disdain for faux-vintage bohemian anything—so you can cross everyone off your list in 10 minutes flat. Our picks ahead.