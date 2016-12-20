StyleCaster
What Shoes to Wear With Skinny Jeans: 20 Inspiring Outfit Ideas

by
One thing that’s true when it comes to super-skinny denim is — thanks to the ultra-tapered hem — the shoes we choose to wear will always be on full display. That said, it’s a safe bet we’ve all pondered at one point or another what shoes to wear with skinny jeans. The great thing about this conundrum? From sneakers to skinny jeans with heels, the sleek style of tapered denim leaves us tons of options.

MORE: How to Wear Skinny Jeans

But let’s also not forget that shoes can completely change the entire ambiance of an outfit. A pair of slinky, strappy sandals or a set of chunky moto boots change the entire look and feel of an ensemble.

MORE: 50 On-Trend Sandals You Need This Spring

Click through the gallery for 20 completely different (but equally stylish) ideas on what shoes to wear with skinny jeans.

All Photos, unless otherwise noted: Imaxtree and Jenny Norris

aimee song
aimee song

During the warmer months, there's nothing sexier than a pair of super-skinny jeans with a set of naked sandals. Naked sandals typically consist of a shoe with little more than an ankle strap and a strap across the toes; they only classify as shoes because they stay on your foot. Otherwise, they might be considered little more that foot decoration.

Photo via Song of Style

Paris m str RF14 0860
Paris m str RF14 0860

The timid need not apply: wearing thigh-high boots over skinny jeans is a bold choice indeed. The key here is to make sure you're wearing textbook skinny jeans, so the fabric doesn't bulk up under the surface of your boots. Also important: make sure your boot color contrasts sharply with the color of your jeans, lest you end up looking like you're rocking mono-leg. (Unless that's what you're going for, of course.)

Photo: VincenzoGrillo
getty
getty

Has a cape every looked this sexy? Probably not. And it's largely thanks to this gal's deep-V stilettos, which show just the right amount of toe cleavage.

Photo: Getty Images

lady-moriarty
lady-moriarty

Thick-soled patent boots with a skinny roll at the ankle of your jeans = yes.

Photo via Lady Mortiarty in Paris

edit48
edit48

For a decidedly hip look, top off your skinny black jeans with a set of thick socks, rolled at the ankle, and a pair of cognac lace-up Oxfords.

New York str RF13 3582
New York str RF13 3582

We're not implying that this was intentional, but we love how this gal's tasseled loafers match the color of her hair. And she's showing just the right amount of skin at her ankle.

edit44
edit44

You can't go wrong with a pair of pointy-toed loafers.

white-skinnies
white-skinnies

Winter white is very big right now; and there's no way to rock it better than to go all out.

New York str RF13 0827
New York str RF13 0827

To make a statement, pair a geometric printed bootie with a pair of slim trousers and a colored coat.

edit54
edit54

A muted patent leather makes for a subtle statement that adds just a hint of sheen.

edit55
edit55

This gal's cool pair of bi-tonal boots picks up the colors of both her skinnies and her leather bomber.

late-afternoon
late-afternoon

We love the rough-and-tumble vibe of her scuffed-up motos.

Photo via Late Afternoon

IMG 0558 edit
IMG 0558 edit

The classic black pump, done right.
 

ragandbone4 (1)
ragandbone4 (1)

A rounded toe black boot with a low heel is adds just the right amount of height to a very casual, but very stylish, look.

dlam11
dlam11

An excellent example of the naked sandal done right: an olive suede seems, somehow, even more neutral than a nude tone would.

New York str RS14 0445
New York str RS14 0445

Going for a more sporty appeal than dressy one is a perfectly legitimate option, of course. Slip-on sneakers are going to be all the rage this spring, but there's alway the more traditional lace-up option, too. And if the Chanel Couture show is to be believed, sneakers might just be the new heels.

what-i-wore
what-i-wore

No one ever said you have to go sky-high when you wear heels. This pair, which are almost (but not quite) kitten height are just as stylish as a set of gargantuan stilettos.

Photo via What I Wore

ragandbone10
ragandbone10

A nude, pointy ballet flat: the perfect way to magically add height without wearing heels.

edit1
edit1

With sneakers all the rage at the moment, this gal does a fantastic job of rocking a neon fuchsia and offsetting it with a cool, relatively neutral print on her sweater.

IMG 0505 edit (1)
IMG 0505 edit (1)

An example of socks-and-shoes done well: a pair of classic white knits under a set of low-heel black loafers.

Paris HC str RS14 3949
Paris HC str RS14 3949

If stiletto pumps are a bit girly for your taste, or just a bit uncomfortable for your taste, a pair of moto boots will do the trick. Black on black will ramp up your badass factor, but they will work with classic blue jeans too. And the more buckles, the better.

Photo: VincenzoGrillo

