What Shoes to Wear With Skinny Jeans: 20 Inspiring Outfit Ideas

One thing that’s true when it comes to super-skinny denim is — thanks to the ultra-tapered hem — the shoes we choose to wear will always be on full display. That said, it’s a safe bet we’ve all pondered at one point or another what shoes to wear with skinny jeans. The great thing about this conundrum? From sneakers to skinny jeans with heels, the sleek style of tapered denim leaves us tons of options.

But let’s also not forget that shoes can completely change the entire ambiance of an outfit. A pair of slinky, strappy sandals or a set of chunky moto boots change the entire look and feel of an ensemble.

Click through the gallery for 20 completely different (but equally stylish) ideas on what shoes to wear with skinny jeans.

All Photos, unless otherwise noted: Imaxtree and Jenny Norris