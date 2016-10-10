StyleCaster
How to Pull Off Fall’s Western-Inspired Shoe Trend

How to Pull Off Fall’s Western-Inspired Shoe Trend

Photo: Getty Images

If there’s one kind of footwear that is an absolute must for the changing seasons, it’s got to be the everyday leather boot. While we still love the funky colors and accoutrements of fancy fall footwear, the styles that actually prove to be our most trusted standbys are the practical silhouettes—chic iterations on the brown cowboy boot—that tend to work on so many levels.

But trust, our most coveted styles are nothing of the Wild Wild West sort. Don’t believe us? Click on ahead for the most charming Chelsea booties, heeled desert boots, toasty mid-calf stackers, and more from DSW that prove that the western-inspired trend can work for these modern streets. Here’s to your new favorite taupe, latte, camel, and clay-hued footwear.

Edge up a summer dress with cowboy booties and a tough moto.

Photo: Getty Images

Chinese Laundry Katherine Western Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Cropped frayed jeans + ankle booties = street style success.

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson Kymber Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Not your everyday prairie girl.

Photo: Getty Images
Lucky Brand Belvva Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Always add fringe.

Photo: Getty Images
Franco Sarto Orena Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Summer on top, fall on bottom.

Photo: Getty Images
Crown Vintage Lachlan Chelsea Boot, $69.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

No bare legs in sight.

Photo: Getty Images
Tahari Johnny Bootie, $119.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Keep your boots high, your dress hem even higher.

Photo: Getty Images
Franco Sarto Elnora Over The Knee Boot, $149.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Sandals are so last season.

Photo: Getty Images
Marc Fisher Kadey Bootie, $79.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Experiment with an olive palette.

Photo: Getty Images
Indigo Rd. Amanza Bootie, $44.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

Boots that are actually made for walking.

Photo: Getty Images
Aldo Abiralle Bootie, $79.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

A latte more like it.

Photo: Getty Images
Lucky Brand Brolley Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
Photo: DSW

A muted, but not understated, color scheme.

Photo: Getty Images

Franco Sarto Kingston Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

