50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

Howdy, partner! Get ready to embrace your inner cowgirl this fall because the Western-inspired trend is bigger than ever. We’ve been seeing everything from big belts and updated cowboy boots to bandana prints. To help you jump on the Western bandwagon—er, horse?—we dug up dozens of chic, inspirational looks to copy and shopping finds to snag now.
The best way to incorporate the Western trend with your current wardrobe is by adding a few pieces here or there for a nice accent. Loop a large belt over a floral maxi dress; trade your rounded-toe booties for a pointed-toe modified cowboy boot, or wrap a bandana around your neck or wrist. This trend is fabulously easy to mix with whatever you already have in your closet.
Click through and shop our favorite Western-inspired pieces now.
The Cowgirl It-Girls
Photo:
Getty Images
Horse Printed Blouse
Horse Print Western Blouse, $295; at Coach
Rodeo Queen Jeans
Adam Selman Rodeo Jeans, $425; at Shopbop
You're (not) a Square
Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $40 (was $100); at The Outnet
Urban Cowgirl
Photo:
Getty Images
The Cowgirl Mule
Anna Sui x Maddiee Mules, $99.50; at Macy's
Wrap Maxi Dress
Wrap Maxi Dress, $22 (was $46); at Boohoo
Your Not-So-Average Bandana
Little House on the Prairie
Prairie Check Western Blouse blouse, $350; at Coach
The Office-Chic Cowgirl
Photo:
Getty Images
The Retro Tee
Wrangler Retro Tee, $40; at ASOS
The Showstopper
Saint Laurent boots, $598 (was $1,195); at Farfetch
Bling Bling
M&F Western Rhinestone Belt, $85; at Zappos
Reclaimed Vintage Levis
Reclaimed Vintage Jeans with Western Patches, $103; at ASOS
Rodeo (Street Style) Queen
Photo:
Getty Images
Fringe Skinny Jeans
Levi's Limited 721 Fringe-Trim Skinny Ankle Jeans, $69.99 (was $94.50); at Macy's
Giddy Up
Stella McCartney Horse Printed Scarf, $205 (was $410); at Farfetch
Flower Girl
Amen boots, $736 (was $981); at Farfetch
Pretty in Paisley
Paisley Printed Maxi Dress, $26 (was $42); at Boohoo
Cowboy Hats & Frills
Photo:
Getty Images
Tie It Up
Dannijo Bandana Necklace, $78 (was $195); at Shopbop
Horsin' Around
Stella McCartney Horse Sweater, $346 ( was $691); at By Symphony
Little Red Star Dress
Mini Star Tea Dress, $32 (was $40); at ASOS
The Perfect Cowgirl Dress
Photo:
Getty Images
Mini Cowboy Crossbody
M&F Western Crossbody, $65; at Zappos
Belted Up
Photo:
Getty Images
The Updated Western Shirt
Anna Sui x INC shirt, $169.50; at Macy's
Double Buckle Western Belt
The Cactus Print
Wrangler cactus shirt, $44; at Zappos
Arrowhead Bolo Tie
Finn bolo tie, $997.50 (was $1,995); at Ylang 23