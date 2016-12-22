StyleCaster
35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe

We’ll never knock anything until we try it, but there are some seriously strange sex toys out there — which is why today seems a good a time as any to scour the web for sex toys that will either help channel your inner fantasies, or simply make you go “huh?”

From fancy feather ticklers to cookie dough-flavored lubricants and something called the “Sqweel Go,” the hunt has been, um, quite educational.

Regardless of whether you’re an extreme adventurist or just want to spice things up a little and try something new in the bedroom, you’ll be sure to find something in this list that tickles your fancy — literally.  And who knows, maybe a fun toy is the key to unlocking a whole new world of sensual possibilities.

Check out these 35 weird dildos and strange sex toys for some intimate inspiration, partner not required.

zoom 6063204 Big Teaze Toys I Rub My Duckie Travel Size Bondage Fashionista in White
zoom 6063204 Big Teaze Toys I Rub My Duckie Travel Size Bondage Fashionista in White

A cute and incognito treat, Duckie helps make bath times extra fun with multi speed vibrations and smooth silicone material. 

I Rub My Duckie Massager, $19.99, Lovehoney.com

Eiffel Tower Dildo
Eiffel Tower Dildo

For a memorable night out in Paris, take your pleasure to all new heights with this chic and original dildo.

Eiffel Tower Dildo; $38.95, wickedtemptations.com

ookie Dough Edible Lubricant
ookie Dough Edible Lubricant

Put down that tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and pick up this lube instead!

Cookie Dough Edible Lubricant - 8oz, Topco; $13.30, playtimeboutique.com

Incoqnito
Incoqnito

The claw and pinwheel can be used (carefully) to create a variety of sensations. Razor Sensation Tool;

Incoqnito; $89, ahanoir.com

3D Polygon
3D Polygon

An artistic looking male-masturabtion toy that turns inside out to provide mass amounts of pleasure.

3D Polygon; $39, ahanoir.com

Sqweel Go
Sqweel Go

This compact device will use ten petite ‘tongues’ to have you squealing with pleasure. Small enough to fit in your purse and keep you company anywhere you go.

Sqweel Go; $59.00, babeland.com

Vibratex Girls Princessa
Vibratex Girls Princessa

With three levels of pulse intensity, The Princessa is enough to make anyone looking for the royal treatment blush.

Vibratex Girls Princessa; $89.95, thepleasurechest.com

Forbidden Fruit Personal Massager
Forbidden Fruit Personal Massager

Ideal for travel, this sensuous fruit offers five different settings and seven vibration patterns. You know what they say, an apple a day keeps the cravings at bay.   

Forbidden Fruit Personal Massager, Rianne S; $115, ahanoir.com

Plumeau Caresse
Plumeau Caresse

This feather caress is just the right combination of saucy and subtle to tickle anyones fancy.

$20, Plumeau Caresse; Maison Close, journelle.com

Tasha Reignbow Pony Tail Plug
Tasha Reignbow Pony Tail Plug

Perfect if you were a my little pony fan growing up. The rainbow pink pony tail plug is an imaginative adult toy with a two-tone plug in body-safe borosilicate glass.  

Tasha Reignbow Pony Tail Plug, Crystal Delights; $125, ahanoir.com

Lelo Earl
Lelo Earl

A luxury pleasure object for men available in silver or 18K gold plate. The Lelo Earl targets prostate massage through anal penetration.

Lelo Earl; $1590.00 - $2590.00, lelo.com

Vibratex Maven Masturbation Sleeve
Vibratex Maven Masturbation Sleeve

Soft and skin like with internal stimulators, this toy for him promises to deliver that “real deal” feeling.

Vibratex Maven Masturbation Sleeve; $39.95. thepleasurechest.com

Orbite Anal Training Kit
Orbite Anal Training Kit

They may look like crystal balls, but they have a very different function. With this training kit, the future predicts becoming an anal expert.

Orbite Anal Training Kit, $32.95, adamandeve.com

The Gold Ring
The Gold Ring

This masturbator is made from a 24-karat, gold plated metal ring and a stretchy rubber-gel padding. Primarily for men, it fits perfectly around the penis and comes with matching cufflinks and a 1 year warranty.

The Gold Ring, Alpha One; $400, ahanoir.com

Silicone Penis Cage and Ring Set
Silicone Penis Cage and Ring Set

If you can both look past the initial scariness, this cage contraption offers longevity and wild textured sensations for the both of you.

Silicone Penis Cage and Ring Set; $10.95, adamandever.com

Charming Cherries Kegel Balls
Charming Cherries Kegel Balls

A twist on Ben Wa balls, these silicone Kegel balls are so lightweight and quiet you’re able the wear them in public without anyone knowing your little secret if you so desire.

Charming Cherries Kegel Balls; $22.95, adamandeve.com

Shock Therapy Nipple Clamps
Shock Therapy Nipple Clamps

Feeling brave? Lovers of nipple play can increase the shock factor by dialing up the settings on this hand held power unit.

Shock Therapy Nipple Clamps, $49.95, www.adamandeve.com

Hello Touch Wearable Vibrator
Hello Touch Wearable Vibrator

Hello Touch is the smallest fingertip vibrator available that allows both internal and clitoral stimulation. This toy is definitely hands on.

Hello Touch Wearable Vibrator, JimmyJane; $65, ahanoir.com

Xena Cuff
Xena Cuff

Made with spiralled cotton rope, which comes in a range of two colors, the Xena cuff allows you to be all tied up in style. 

Xena Cuff; $350, agentprovocateur.com

Thigh Harness
Thigh Harness

A totally new approach to the strap-on experience, the Thigh Harness allows for many added pleasures such as face-to-face intimacy and is hands-free for multitaskers. Thigh Harness; $32, babeland.com

James Deen Stay Close Waist Belt
James Deen Stay Close Waist Belt

Stay close with this padded blow job helper by holding onto each handle, while wrapping it around the back of the giver’s head, pulling them closer.

James Deen Stay Close Waist Belt; $17.99, edenfantasys.com

Amorino Vibrator
Amorino Vibrator

For a more unique vive, meet the Amorino Vibrator. Use on it's own, or attach the detachable silicone band for a whole new experience,

Fun Factory Amorino Vibrator; $99.95, funfactory.com

Sex In The Shower Locking Foot Rest
Sex In The Shower Locking Foot Rest

This clever device allows you to achieve previously difficult positions in the bath or shower without the fuss or the slipping.

Sex in the Shower Single Locking Suction Foot Rest; $16.99, lovehoney.com

Flip Ramp Velvish
Flip Ramp Velvish

Say goodbye to neck cramps, sore knees and uncomfortableness and say hello to this supportive and innovative sex position aid.

Flip Ramp Velvish in Aubergine, Liberator, $169.99, pinkcherry.com

 

Lovelife Flex Kegel Set
Lovelife Flex Kegel Set

Looking for some workout inspiration? Incorporate these vagina weights into your routine for toned PC muscled and stronger orgasms.

Lovelife Flex Kegel Set; $45, babeland.com

Lovelife Share Vibrating Cock Ring
Lovelife Share Vibrating Cock Ring

Designed to nestle in all the right places, this vibrating cock ring allows for easy adjustment without taking the attention away from the task in hand.

Lovelife Share Vibrating Cock Ring; $59.00, pinkcherry.com

Pumpworx Silicone Power Pump
Pumpworx Silicone Power Pump

A penis pump designed to deliver those longer lasting, bigger and thicker erections you’ve always dreamed of.

Pumpworx Silicone Power Pump; $27, babeland.com

Tenga Flip
Tenga Flip

A snug fitting masturbation sleeve for men, the Tenga Flip is Japanese-engineered for a sensory overload.

Tenga Flip; $99.00, babeland.com

Little Platinum Eternity Vibrator
Little Platinum Eternity Vibrator

For those with no budget, here is a platinum vibrator encrusted with 28 diamonds. Batteries not included…

Little Platinum Eternity; $3,500, jimmyjane.com

Trojan Multi-Thrill
Trojan Multi-Thrill

Why stick to one texture on your dildo? Change it up with this 3 in 1 vibrating bullet.

Trojan Vibrating Multi-Thrill; $29.99, www.trojanvibrations.com

Leather Whip
Leather Whip

Indulge in a little boudoir decadence with this 18ct yellow gold and Swarovski black diamond crystal whip.

Leather Whip; $700, agentprovocateur.com

 

Njoy Pure Plugs
Njoy Pure Plugs

These silky smooth and sophisticated looking Pure Plugs may look heavy, but they’re actually made from a lightweight stainless steel for the perfect weight.

Njoy Pure Plugs; $65-$85, njoytoys.com

Adrien Lastic Smart Dream Remote Control Vibrating Egg with Clitoral Stimulator
Adrien Lastic Smart Dream Remote Control Vibrating Egg with Clitoral Stimulator

A love egg that you can use on your own, or if you want your partner in the driving seat, just hand them the remote control - and let them pick from the 10 vibrating functions at their will.

Adrien Lastic Smart Dream Remote Control Vibrating Egg with Clitoral Stimulator; $82.99, lovehoney.com

Fifty Shades Of Grey We Aim To Please Vibrating Bullet
Fifty Shades Of Grey We Aim To Please Vibrating Bullet

Can’t wait for the film next year? Treat your inner Anastasia Steele with this powerful but sleek little bullet.

Fifty Shades Of Grey We Aim To Please Vibrating Bullet, $12.99, lovehoney.com

Fetish Fantast Extreme Leash
Fetish Fantast Extreme Leash

A sturdy, no nonsense leather leash and collar that caters to the more serious bondage connoisseurs.

Fetish Fantast Extreme Leash; $62.99, pinkcherry.com

