The Top 5 Wedding Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2018

Congrats! You’re engaged. Since about 41 percent of couples start to plan their wedding within the first month of being engaged, it’s time to get the ball rolling. First thing’s first: See what the hottest wedding trends for 2018 are.

According to WeddingWire, there are five main wedding trends for couples getting hitched nexy year. From bohemian decor to neon signs and geometrics, it’s safe to say that weddings are becoming less traditional and more modern. Recently married couples are showing off a more chill and fun wedding vibe and creating new traditions that engaged couples will swoon over.

Get a load of these 2018 wedding decor trends in the gallery ahead. Be prepared to want it all.