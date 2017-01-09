StyleCaster
Share

20 Unique Wedding Rings for Women We Can’t Stop Staring At

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Unique Wedding Rings for Women We Can’t Stop Staring At

by
Wedding Rings for Women
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Kat Kim New York

It finally happened: You or your S.O. popped the question, and now you’re in it for life! Once the excitement of the proposal (and the Instagrams that follow) subsides, there’s one little detail you have to figure out: your wedding ring. For most women, the engagement ring gets all the attention, but why can’t your wedding band be just as spectacular? Not only is the band you pick just as eternal as the rock it’s sitting next to, but often times, some women stop wearing their engagement ring every day in exchange for a simple band.

MORE: 21 Best Engagement Rings For Every Style and Budget

Either way, any piece of jewelry that you’re going to wear every single day shouldn’t just be gorgeous—it needs to fit your style, too. Whether you prefer a simple gold band, a traditional pave ring, or something more unconventional (read: sapphires), we found 20 stunning wedding rings for women that we can’t stop gawking at.

MORE: Celebrity Engagement Rings: The Biggest, Brightest, and Blingiest Rocks

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Anna Sheffield Nesting Suite No. 18; $1,900; at Anna Sheffield

 

Photo: Anna Sheffield

Bittersweets NY Serpent d’Eau Ring, $1,800; at Bittersweets NY

 

Photo: Bittersweets NY

Ila Bali Sapphire Ring, $1,375; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird

Claire Kinder Eternal River of Light Band, $4,400; at Claire Kinder

 

Photo: Claire Kinder

Consider the Wldflwrs Petite Stem Twist, $104; at Consider the Wldflwrs

 

Photo: Consider the Wldflwrs

Diamond Baguette Band, $1,200; at Erica Weiner

 

Photo: Erica Weiner

Erstwhile Sapphire Old Miner, $2,500; at Erstwhile

 

Photo: Erstwhile

Jennie Kwon Square Diamond Eternity Band, $1,500; at Jennie Kwon

 

Photo: Jennie Kwon

Kat Kim New York Duet Micropave Band, $1,440; at Kat Kim New York

 

Photo: Kat Kim New York

Kay Jewelers Diamond Anniversary Band, $419; at Kay Jewelers

 

Photo: Kay Jewelers

ManiaMania Infinite Band, $1,900; at ManiaMania

 

Photo: ManiaMania

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring in White Gold, $$200; at Mejuri

 

Photo: Mejuri

Satomi Kawakita Peripheral Mixed Media Ring, $440; at Satomi Kawakita

 

Photo: Satomi Kawakita

Catbird Snow Queen Ring, $1,296; at Catbird

 

Photo: Catbird

Local Eclectic Stefani Black Diamond Ring, $93; at Local Eclectic

 

Photo: Local Eclectic

Tarin Thomas Jane Ring, $38; at Tarin Thomas

 

Photo: Tarin Thomas

Tiffany & Co. Soleste Band Ring, $2,100; at Tiffany & Co.

 

Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Vera Wang LOVE Sapphires 14K White Gold Band, $599.99; at Jared

 

Photo: Jared

Vrai & Oro Petite Black Diamond Band, $425; at Vrai & Oro

 

Photo: Vrai & Oro

Zales 1/4 Carat Diamond Anniversary Band in 14K Rose Gold, $499.99; at Zales

 

Photo: Zales

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best-Dressed Baby Bumps at the Golden Globes

The Best-Dressed Baby Bumps at the Golden Globes
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share