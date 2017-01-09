20 Unique Wedding Rings for Women We Can’t Stop Staring At

It finally happened: You or your S.O. popped the question, and now you’re in it for life! Once the excitement of the proposal (and the Instagrams that follow) subsides, there’s one little detail you have to figure out: your wedding ring. For most women, the engagement ring gets all the attention, but why can’t your wedding band be just as spectacular? Not only is the band you pick just as eternal as the rock it’s sitting next to, but often times, some women stop wearing their engagement ring every day in exchange for a simple band.

Either way, any piece of jewelry that you’re going to wear every single day shouldn’t just be gorgeous—it needs to fit your style, too. Whether you prefer a simple gold band, a traditional pave ring, or something more unconventional (read: sapphires), we found 20 stunning wedding rings for women that we can’t stop gawking at.